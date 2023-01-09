Pope Francis, Missionary of Peace; Pierfrancesco Zazo, Italian Ambassador in Kiev, last among the G7 countries to close the Embassy and first to reopen it in the Ukrainian capital; the war correspondent Mattia Sorbi, blown up on a mine in Ukraine: these are just some of the many awarded in the first edition of the ‘Valore Coraggio’ prize held in Rome, in the Sala Protomoteca del Capidoglio, on Thursday 12 January.

An award wanted by the Sustainable Italy Foundation, with the patronage of the Municipality of Rome and Unesco, designed to underline the work of those who spend themselves at the service of the community.

The first of the winners is precisely Pope Bergoglio, “for his work as a missionary of peace with the search, without interruption, of understanding and fraternity between peoples”, says the motivation. The Pontiff has already received the recognition in the Vatican and replied with a message, writing, among other things: “I warmly thank you for the gesture, for the sensitivity and for the expressions of affection”. In addition to Ambassador Zazo and the reporter Sorbi, courageous witnesses of the Ukrainian massacre, the eighty-year-old Iranian Gohar Eshghi collected the award who defied the regime by tearing off her veil and continues to incite protests; Giuseppe Antoci who as president of the Nebrodi park in Sicily fought against the mafia in agriculture suffering attacks and threats and inspired the law against scams on European funds.

And then again the famous tenor Andrea Bocelli, who fights against inequalities with his foundation; Paolo Nespoli, the first Italian astronaut in space for 152 days; Massimiliano Sechi who, overcoming his condition as a focomelic, managed to become an E-sport champion and company Life coach; Claudia Gerini and the Lucisano family of producers, who with the film “Lasciarsi un giorno a Roma” talk about the value of courage; the actor Massimiliano Gallo, who founded an association to respect the dignity of show business workers; the goldsmith Antonio Palladino who made his art available for the fight against violence against women; the mayors of the earthquake area in central Italy Michele Paniconi and Leonardo Ranalli, who together with other colleagues, businesses and citizens

have created a network of renewable energy communities; the journalist Fiamma Satta, who works nailed to her wheelchair; Isabella Rossellini, for her fight against sexual harassment and the defense of animals; Giampaolo Nicolasi of the Community Meeting for the fight against drug addiction; Franco and Andrea Antonello, father and son whose commitment against autism has become the documentary ‘If I embrace you, don’t be afraid’, and then heroes of everyday life such as Martina Nonni and Paolo Cetorelli, cashier and supermarket owner respectively, for the dedication and solidarity during the pandemic.

Finally, an award in memory of the recently deceased journalist Amedeo Ricucci, who courageously reported on many wars. “An event under the banner of the legitimization of Courage understood as a form of solidarity of human consideration and of Value as the unique purpose of the human being – says Sergio Marini, President of the Sustainable Italy Foundation which promoted the award – An ambition far removed from the dynamics of our times in which power, money and the valorisation of the ephemeral are the foundations on which the unhealthy foundations of what leaves no benevolent traces are built.”

Many personalities from the institutions and from the cultural world presented the numerous awards, among others the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, the Minister for Reforms Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, the Vice President of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri, the Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Rome Miguel Gotor, the President of Consumers Rosario Trefiletti and many others.