The vice president of the Prancing Horse Peter Ferrari he will receive the keys to the city of Fiorano Modenese from the mayor Francesco Tosi. The ceremony will take place on Sunday 27 November at 11.00 at the Astoria theater, as confirmed by the Emilia municipality itself.

Ferrari will be interviewed for the occasion by his colleague Leo Turrini, on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the inauguration of the Ferrari track at Fiorano. The event is organized by the ‘Fiorano in Festa’ Committee and Luigi Giuliani. In Piazza Ciro Menotti, if the weather permits, there will be an exhibition of Ferrari cars. Admission is free and free.

“Recurring the fiftieth year of the track, the municipal administration intended to celebrate this anniversary, also interpreting the feeling of many citizens proud of this bonddeeply local, with the Cavallino factory“, commented Tosi. “In this context we thought we’d give an honor to the one who linked his life and his professional activity to the company founded by his father and who today is at the top of the same, determined to make this extraordinary reality grow in the place where it was born. This is a symbolic act that indicates the full collaboration between the Ferrari factory and the Fioranese community. With this gesture we also want to underline the characteristics of our district, a land of multifaceted genius known throughout the world for the original creativity and effective industriousness of its protagonists, whose genius, will and vision have made our territory an example on a global level. world. I thank engineer Piero Ferrari for agreeing to receive this honour”.