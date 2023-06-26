Arshad, who loves walking, talks about his experience to Sky News Arabia, saying: “I felt that the trip would give me the opportunity to get closer to God more. my feet”.

And the 26-year-old added to “Sky News Arabia” website: “I faced rejection from my family at first when I told them of my intention. They had fears that I would be in danger during the trip, but when they confirmed that there was clear planning for the trip, I got their approval to set off.” to Mecca.”

The hiking experience was not a new thing in Arshad’s life, according to his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, as he went in 2021 to the city of Okara on the Pakistani border to travel a distance of 1270 km within 34 days, during which he gained a lot of experience.

And about the preparations that preceded the experience, Arshad mentioned to “Sky News Arabia” website: “I worked for 10 months in order to prepare for the trip. ..

5400 kilometers

And the Pakistani pilgrim continues to “Sky News Arabia” website: “When I prepared all my needs, I set off from Pakistan heading to Iran and from there to the Emirates, then I entered Saudi Arabia. I traveled about 5,400 km in a period of 6 months and 13 days, during which I lived an experience that I will never forget.” “.

During the trip, Arshad experienced many challenges and volatile conditions, as he described it to “Sky News Arabia”, starting with moving in hot weather inside his country and then being exposed to a cold weather wave when he arrived in Iran, as well as strong winds, which caused him to suffer severe fatigue with the same symptoms. Once.

And Arshad goes on to “Sky News Arabia”: “Nothing is more difficult than nightfall when I was passing through uninhabited desert areas. I can keep going.”

injuries

And the Pakistani young man added to “Sky News Arabia”: “Walking long distances daily resulted in injury to my feet, but I did not give up for a moment. When I feel frustrated, I immediately think of my beautiful destination and the wish to reach the Grand Mosque in Mecca. This helped me not to care about the difficulties.”

Arshad was keen to document his experience all the time through videos and photos and share them with his followers on social media, confirming to “Sky News Arabia” his joy at people’s positive reactions to his steps and their continuous encouragement while moving between different regions.

The hardship ended and the feeling of exhaustion disappeared at the moment of crossing to Saudi Arabia and Arshad’s vision of the Kaaba.

Inside Saudi Arabia, Arshad went to the Pakistani embassy to complete some Hajj procedures, as he notes to “Sky News Arabia” and then met a number of his family members, while he was surprised by the interest of the media and social networking sites in his distinguished journey.

Arshad concludes his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, saying: “Now I will leave myself in the most important experience, which is Hajj, and my message to everyone who has a dream must be positive, keep morale high, ignore criticism and think only about your goal.” ‏