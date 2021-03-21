As you continue your day, accomplish tasks and interact with people, your energy decreases, you become less effective in whatever task you are supposed to perform, and your energy is depleted. The solution to this is to find a way to recover your activity. You should take a break, which is essential to motivate you and increase your focus.

A new study revealed that frequent, unplanned short breaks during working hours help workers feel energized and improve the performance of their task. Because even a five-minute break removes the fatigue accumulated during the day.

According to Al-Ghad website, 98 US office workers and 222 office workers in South Korea participated in the study, conducted by scientists from the United States. All of them answered questions about their sleep quality, level of fatigue, and movement in the office within one working day.

The Journal of Applied Psychology indicates that the human brain cannot function effectively if it is always busy solving the same issue. And that changing activity even for a short period of time helps the brain to “recover”.

Traditionally, employers consider an employee who leaves the workplace to smoke or talk to colleagues, uninterested or even absent-minded. But it turns out that this impression may be wrong.

The researchers intended to see how morning fatigue, after a night of restless sleep, affects the number of short breaks at work. Of course, it turns out that the most overworked workers spend short periods of time on the job more than others. But it turns out that these same workers perform better than others, and feel less tired than others at the end of work.

The researchers concluded from these results, that short breaks during work allow a person to divide the energy reserve, so that it is sufficient for a full day of work. This was especially useful on days when energy reserves were low since morning, according to Russia Today.

The researchers believe that short breaks are especially helpful when an employee chooses when. This means that employers should not impose strict regulations in this regard. Because when there is mutual trust, everyone wins: the employee is relaxed when they need it most. The employer gets an active team of employees.

It is reported that the first study in this area, conducted in the 1980s, demonstrated the benefit of short breaks. The researchers then announced that a short break after every 40 minutes of work improves heart rhythm and reduces errors at work. But they did not specify the ideal period for a short break, and declared that 30 seconds was not enough.