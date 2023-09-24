Details of the Russian strategy were revealed by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, which said that Russian forces spent months building deep, heavily fortified trenches in southern Ukraine with a length approaching 1,000 kilometers, especially in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, in addition to planting mines in vast areas, to the point of In some areas, every meter contains 5 mines.

Russia also moved command posts and many ammunition depots away from the front lines of combat after it was struck by Ukraine using HIMARs missiles, which contributed to providing protection and increasing supply lines.

The Russian moves aimed at absorbing the Ukrainian attack included hiding tanks and armored personnel carriers under camouflage nets, as well as conducting air sorties to fire on Ukrainian positions before quickly withdrawing and distributing warplanes to a number of airports to avoid the Ukrainian marches.

In another context of the Ukrainian crisis, the New York Times revealed that Ukraine has run out of artillery shells, and that the West may not be able to work to increase production quickly enough to produce a million shells during the current year within the framework of its previous pledges to Kiev to provide them.