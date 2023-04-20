The aerospace company Dawn Aerospace is a bit hidden, a box of blocks between boxes of blocks, on an industrial estate in Delfgauw, near Delft. From the outside, nothing betrays that work is being done here on an innovative rocket plane that is to launch satellites to orbit around the earth. Cheap, fast and on demand, and without spent rocket stages falling back to earth, resulting in danger, waste and expense.

“We perform our test flights on the South Island of New Zealand, near Mount Cook and the surrounding mountains,” says Jeroen Wink, commercial director of the space company. Photos and videos show the test aircraft Mk-II Aurora as a black-and-white delta-wing airplane, standing out minusculely against the vast snowy mountain landscape.

At the end of March, the 4.8 meter long Mk-II Aurora performed its first test flights with a self-developed rocket motor. The rocket plane is intended as a precursor to Mk-III, which is still on the drawing board. That unmanned aircraft of about 18 meters, propelled by a rocket engine, must continue to an altitude of 100 kilometers and a maximum speed of around 4,000 kilometers per hour.

Growing launch market

There, in the near-vacuum of space, the second stage ignites, which continues to about 25,000 km/h and an altitude of 300 to 500 km: an orbit around the earth. The cargo is then deposited there: one or more satellites of a maximum total of 250 kilograms. Meanwhile, the plane turns around and lands like a normal plane on the same runway from which it took off.

Dawn Aerospace is by no means the only company looking to tap into the growing market for small satellite launches. Dozens of companies worldwide are aiming for the growing launch market small launchers. These are usually vertically ascending rockets, such as the partly reusable Elektron rocket from the New Zealand Rocket Lab, which has already completed 35 launches.

In January, US Virgin Orbit attempted to launch a satellite with a rocket fired from under a Boeing 747 taking off from Cornwall, UK. That failed.

Read about Virgin’s failed flight: Failure is ‘part of the game’ in space travel, and that also applies to Virgin Orbit



We are currently hiring more than one employee per week Jeroen Wink Commercial Director

Dawn Aerospace wants to go one step further. Not only is the Mk-III fully reusable, but with no steps falling back to Earth, the launch does not have to take place over remote areas or the sea.

That sounds ambitious for a company of four aerospace students and a New Zealand engineer with aviation experience. But Dawn Aerospace isn’t just a start-up with big plans. It is also a medium-sized established aerospace company with about a hundred employees (half in Delfgauw) and a steady stream of income from small thrusters and satellite propulsion systems. Wink: “Once a satellite has been placed in orbit, it often still needs propulsion, for example to get into the correct orbit, or to fall back to Earth after use.”

To that end, Dawn thrusters, small thrusters that can be easily turned on and off, sometimes at long intervals. “That’s really ours bread and butter”, Wink says. “We now have 57 thrusters in space on 12 different satellites.”

thrusters from Dawn Aerospace, small thrusters to control satellites. Photo Dawn Aerospace

In 2022, the company closed contracts for 22 million dollars. Wink: “We are currently hiring more than one employee per week.”

Dawn’s thrusters operate on a combination of the propylene fuel and the oxidizer nitrous oxide (N 2 O). Wink: “That is an unconventional combination, we are currently the only one in the world that offers this, although there are now other parties that also develop such engines.”

It is a technical choice that stems from the experiences of Wink and co-founders in the Delft student rocket society DARE. “With that, we launched our Stratos II+ rocket from southern Spain in 2015.”

Hybrid engine

The hybrid rocket motor combines the advantages of the two basic types. The first type are solid fuel engines, which consist of a tube of solid fuel that burns, producing the red-hot gases that propel the rocket like a flare. They are simple and have a long shelf life, but once ignited the engine cannot be extinguished or adjusted.

Liquid rocket engines use a liquid or gaseous fuel and oxidizer, which are injected under pressure into a combustion chamber and burn there. Such engines are much more complex, but the advantage is that the combustion can be better controlled. Often they can stop firing and start again several times.

Hydrazine has a long shelf life and reliability, but it is also highly toxic, carcinogenic and explosive Jeroen Wink Commercial Director

The hybrid engine has the simplicity of the solid fuel engine and the controllability of the liquid one. A regulated supplied oxidizer, nitrous oxide in Stratos-II+, reacts with a solid fuel (a mixture of paraffin, aluminum powder and sorbitol).

“The launch was a success,” says Wink, “but at the same time, I thought: well, after fifteen minutes, 80 percent of the rocket we had been working on all this time will be at the bottom of the ocean. Reusability is becoming the norm in space travel, that was already clear at the time. A solid fuel is part of the rocket’s structure. That is not useful for reusability.”

So the students started looking for a liquid or gaseous fuel that would work well with nitrous oxide, with which they had already had good experiences. They ended up with propene. Wink: “You know that from LPG, a mixture of propane and propene. It is very easy to use.”

This is a big difference from hydrazine, the standard fuel used for thrusters of second stage rockets and satellites. “Hydrazine has a long shelf life and is reliable,” says Wink, “but it is also highly toxic, carcinogenic and explosive, and therefore banned for general use. That doesn’t really fit with the developments in space travel, where everything has to be smaller, faster and cheaper.”

Carbon composite

The space plane itself was also an idea that came from the Stratos II+ experience, says Wink. “We launched from a base in southern Spain, but that is actually very cumbersome. First you have to take your missile to a distant launch site in a sparsely populated area, and then you have to clear the area over which the missile is flying – usually the sea. Rocket stages fall back, and something can always go explosively wrong.”

For students, the launch site charged a reasonable price – “I can’t say how much,” says Wink, but a commercial company can easily pay a million a day for this. “So we thought: why not make it into an airplane? It can simply take off from a runway and then land again.”

The propene-nitrous oxide combination is not suitable for the aircraft’s rocket engine, which has to operate at higher pressures at sea level. The Mk-II and in the future the Mk-III use kerosene, a common rocket fuel, in combination with liquid hydrogen peroxide as an oxidizer. This instead of the commonly used liquid oxygen, which requires cooling to -190 degrees Celsius.

During a tour of the factory, Wink shows how Dawn builds and develops its own rocket planes: on the shelves are molds for shaping the light and stiff carbon composite from which the plane is made.

The idea is that we always go one step further: faster and higher Jeroen Wink Commercial Director

After 47 test flights with a small jet engine to get to grips with flight behavior, the Mk-II completed its first three flights with the new engine last month. “A huge difference,” says Wink, “it has 2.5 times as much thrust, and accelerates a lot faster.”

The intention is now to slowly increase the speed and height, to 20 kilometers, and 1.2 times the speed of sound. Based on those experiences, a second prototype is being built, with improvements such as small steering rockets to also be able to steer above the atmosphere. Wink: “With this we want to reach 100 kilometers in 2024, the limit of space, and three times the speed of sound.”

The design of Mk-III, the model that will launch satellites, will depend on the results of that test program, says Wink. “It is still in a very early design stage. The idea is that we always go one step further: faster and higher.”