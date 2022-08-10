Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered a young man to return to his friend 12,000 dirhams, the total value of gold and cash that he obtained from the plaintiff, as part of an agreement to issue the defendant a visa to the plaintiff’s brother.

A man filed a lawsuit against his friend, in which he demanded that he be obligated to return him 20 thousand dirhams with obligating him to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant confirmed his ability to obtain a work visa for his brother, so he gave him 12,000 dirhams in cash, and handed him gold worth 8000 dirhams, except That the defendant did not apply for the visa and did not refund the value of the gold, while the defendant failed to appear despite his announcement.

During the hearing of the case, the witness present with the plaintiff decided that the plaintiff and the defendant were his friends, and that the plaintiff had bought gold in order to go to his country and get married. Circumstances had occurred and he was late to travel, so the defendant came and asked him for gold and promised to return him the value of the gold at the market price at the time of purchase. The defendant also admitted before him that he had received 8000 dirhams the first time and 4000 dirhams the second time, and it is not known whether he had increased these amounts, indicating that the defendant had obtained for the brother of the plaintiff a partner visa with a commercial license, but the latter refused it and requested a work visa.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling that the plaintiff based his claim on the statements of his witness who was heard by the court, and to complete the aspects and elements of the case, the court directed the complementary oath to the plaintiff, and then settles in the conviction and conscience of the court that the defendant is preoccupied with the amount of 4000 dirhams on The way of the loan, in addition to the value of the gold delivered to him, amounting to 8000 dirhams.

Regarding the part related to the amount of 8000 dirhams received by the defendant to obtain a visa for his brother, the court indicated that the evidence from the witness’s statements is that the defendant extracted a partner’s visa with a commercial license for the plaintiff’s brother, and that he did not cancel it, and then it was proven to the court that the defendant fulfilled his obligation and did not obtain Including the desire of the plaintiff’s brother to obtain a work visa, as the plaintiff did not prove that the agreement with the defendant was on this basis, and then his claim to refund the amounts he received in exchange for a visa is unfounded, and the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount 12 thousand dirhams as indicated by the reasons, with obligating him to pay the appropriate expenses, and all other requests were rejected.