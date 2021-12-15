Arrives Christmas and there is always the question: what is the best gift you can give? If you are a fan of video games, maybe it is not such a difficult question, be it a new controller, a console like Playstation 5, a Nintendo Switch, or some title of Xbox Series X | S. And, for that last case, we have some suggestions.

If you have already won your time and you do not have to give away in Christmas, We are going to present you a list of titles that are so easy to get that you will even find them in the supermarket. The best? These are not horrible stale proposals that will be generic, on the contrary, they are solid proposals that will convince even the most bitter Grinch.

Halo Infinite, Xbox’s most anticipated video game this Christmas

Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated titles of Xbox and the Microsoft Game Studios which is perfect for this Christmas. His story takes place 18 months after what happened in Halo 5: Guardians. Our dear and acquaintance master Chief is back to solve some of the most intense plot knots in history:

If you are a fan of yesteryear of this franchise of Xbox, this game is a must for you. Not only because of the story in which you will discover what happened to Cortana and the OutcastsBut because the franchise’s incredible gameplay is back and better than ever.

In addition to the great work in history and in the technical section carried out by 343 Industries, Halo Infinite is still the classic shooter game that its fans have been waiting for years. If you knew this franchise of Xbox From the beginning, you will feel at home using some of the traditional weapons.

Now, Master Chief moves as always, he has new tools such as his hook with which his mobility is improved and several more items to face the Banished. Finally, the story of Halo Infinite It is only the beginning of this video game to release this Christmas from Xbox, the multiplayer is one of the most robust and it will give you hours of fun.

Forza Horizon 5, the best racing game yet

Forza Horizon 5 is, without a doubt, one of the most celebrated videogames of Xbox and that you will enjoy this Christmas. This title brings the funny franchise of the most powerful mirreyes in the world who go from country to country destroying natural flora and fauna to Mexico. This country north of America demonstrates its great diversity from coast to coast.

One of the great ways to shine you have Forza Horizon 5 and exploit the capacity of your Xbox It is through the great level of detail of PlayGround Games. Not only is the level of customization impressive, but each of the natural areas of Mexico they were faithfully recreated.

Touring has never been more fun Guanajuato, Puebla, Merida or Baja California like in Forza Horizon 5 you will do this Christmas. In addition, this title can be enjoyed even in your Xbox One thanks to the technology of xCloud Gaming.

Psychonauts 2, Tim Schafer’s latest game for Xbox

The franchise of Psychonauts is one of the most important works of the video game industry and crystallizes the vision of Tim schafer, his desire to know the complexity of the human mind and the way in which each person manages to understand the world thanks to it. And, his latest installment is available for Xbox ready for this Christmas.

Psychonauts It does not focus on great problems about the liminal mind, but through an entertaining platform game our protagonist can decipher the truths that each being hides. If you are looking for an interesting, unique and fun video game in Xbox, this one is for you.

The objective of Psychonatus from Xbox It is exploring levels, jumping platforms, fighting against enemies and the occasional unique mechanic per level that adds depth. But, its great importance is in its theme.

The subject of mental health is treated with great respect and it is inevitable that entering the minds of such different and unique individuals does not develop a strong empathic and emotional connection. A perfect video game for this Christmas

Resident Evill Village right now you are going to see it even on sale

The latest installment of Capcom’s Survival Horror was among the nominees for the most outstanding games of 2021 and although it did not take the GOTY, that does not mean that it is a great title. Now, let’s say it is a basic basket, that is, you will be able to find it everywhere and, best of all, with a fairly decent price.

Don’t miss the opportunity to get to know Lady Dimitrescu up close – because she did win her award at the Game Awards – and get scared like old times.

Sea of ​​Thieves, the Rare game we’ve been waiting for on Xbox

Sea of ​​thieves is the amazing pirate game developed by Rare for Xbox and PCFor many people this has become the video game they have been waiting for years. In this adventure we combine combat mechanics in first person, third person and world exploration to obtain the title that fans of Pirates of the caribbean they were looking for,

In fact, in 2021 they had the new campaign: A pirate’s life in which we embark on five great stories with Jack sparrow and his crew:

But, this will not be the only collaboration that this video game will exploit. Xbox, Because in the special event from Pirates of the caribbean from Disney. They mentioned that they have other collaborations on their hands with whom we will set sail with our pirate crew. For all this, you could take advantage of this Christmas and immerse yourself in this great adventure.

If none of this works, if you’ve already watered the tepache and can’t do anything to remedy Christmas, better give a subscription to Xbox Game Pass and matter fixed. And the others will have to worry about paying the Intenert.

Follow the discussion about the perfect gifts from Christmas for fans of Xbox and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: