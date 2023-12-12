The president of United States, Joe Bidenhe announced this Tuesday during a meeting at the White House with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskythat has approved the disbursement of another $200 million in military aid to Ukraine before the Russian invasion.

“I just signed a disbursement of 200 million dollars from the Department of Defense for Ukraine,” the US president explained to the press at the beginning of the meeting with the Ukrainian in the Oval Office.

Biden told Zelensky that he does not want Ukrainians to surrender and warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attack Ukrainian power plants again to aggravate the situation during the winter.

Zelensky met with Biden in Washington for the third time since the beginning of the war and at a very delicate moment because the Republican opposition has blocked the approval in the United States Congress of new funds for Ukraine.

The 200 million announced are part of a budget that is about to be exhausted and Biden has so far unsuccessfully asked Congress to approve a new $106 billion packages, which includes a game of 61,000 for Ukraine and another of 15,000 for Israel.

For this reason, Biden sent a message to Republicans in Congress to approve the new budget for Ukraine before going on vacation. Otherwise, he said, they would be giving “the best Christmas gift” to Putin.

For its part, Zelensky thanked Biden for the support shown so far and assured that his country “can win” the warbut he said that to do so he needs more anti-aircraft defense systems.

Zelensky arrived at the White House around 1:40 p.m. local time (6:40 p.m. GMT) after having previously been in Congress, where he met with legislators from both sides.

As leaked after the closed-door meeting in Congress, Zelensky told senators that he cannot conceive that Congress would not approve the money for Ukraine and answered questions from legislators about how US aid is being used.

After the meeting, the president of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, demanded from the White House “clarity” on what the United States is doing in Ukraine and reiterated that his condition for approving the package is that the policy of asylum on the southern border.

