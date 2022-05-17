The covert war between NATO and Russia is not, by all accounts, a fight between good guys and bad guys. There are glass roofs on both sides. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which today has Turkey as one of its most important allies, is also a partner of an authoritarian, aggressive government that oppresses minorities. Before some Turkish diplomat or embassy official starts writing disapproval notes, let him quickly reread some history books. It is not news to anyone that, since the times of the Turkish-Ottoman Empire, especially during the First World War, the Turkish way of being is very well known for its unorthodox way of imposing force.

Just as the Russians do today in Ukrainian territory, the Turks committed atrocities and war crimes wherever they went for centuries. Due to a political, ideological, nationalist, eugenics and racist orientation – in the style of Turkey above all, God above all –, the country led the systematic extermination of peoples who thought they were inferior or who diverged from its territorial expansion project. The most emblematic case is the genocide of Armenians perpetrated in 1915 by the Turkish-Ottoman Empire, even before the holocaust of the Jews by the Nazis or by the holodomor, the genocide of Ukrainians by the Soviets more than a century ago.

The Turkish-Ottoman Empire controlled a vast region, stretching from the Caucasus through the Balkans, Anatolia, the Arabian Peninsula and much of the Middle East. Armenia, which had been conquered by the Turks, became a subject of the sultans. During World War I, in 1914, the interests of the Ottoman-Turkish Empire were against those of various peoples and nations involved in the war, including against Muslim Arab tribes. As a result, nearly 1.8 million people were wiped out, including women, children and the elderly. The Turks acknowledge the death of “only” 800,000.

It is this country led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in charge of the government since 2014 (yes, since 2014), which is now trying to bar Sweden and Finland from joining NATO. Pure political and commercial tantrum. The Turkish leader’s disapproval of democratic institutions, pressure for media control, support for paramilitary groups in Syria and Iraq, as well as numerous violations of international treaties and human rights have made Sweden, in particular, stop selling weapons. to Turkey in recent years. Now, Erdogan sees a chance for retaliation.

But what is at stake is much more than the Turkish government’s ego. Not supporting the strengthening of NATO in Eastern Europe and the Nordic countries is to weaken Turkey’s own security at a crucial moment in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Bargaining is a specialty of the Turks, whether it’s a simple handful of fresh dates or an elegant rug in the Grand Bazaar, founded in 1455 when Constantinople became Istanbul. Any attempt at haggling or bargaining will be a problem for the West to resolve. Either the United States and Europe frame Turkey, or Turkey demoralizes NATO.