Pressured by Centrão, the Planalto Palace will discuss next week the recreation of the National Health Foundation (Funasa). The institution was extinguished a month ago by provisional measure edited by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, but Centrão parties want its return to accommodate nominees who deal with a robust budget in the States.

Funasa has 26 superintendencies and, in recent years, has become a political fiefdom of the PSD, the party of Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (MG), re-elected on Wednesday. The maintenance of Funasa began to be negotiated to circumvent a crisis in the PSD, since, at the last minute, some senators from the acronym threatened to vote for Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), the candidate supported by Bolsonaristas.

Other parties also want to occupy positions in the foundation, which has a budget of R$ 3 billion. On the list are the PP, the PL, the Republicans, the União Brasil and the MDB.

“It is not necessary to end Funasa. We are going to have a meeting, next week, with the Ministries of Cities and Health to deal with this issue”, said the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE). “No matter how many problems Funasa has had over all these years, it is the face of the small town, of those municipalities that do not always receive the treatment they deserve from the ministries”, he said.

DISTRIBUTION

The provisional measure of January 2 entered into force on the 24th, establishing that the foundation’s activities related to health and environmental surveillance would be under the responsibility of the Ministry of Health, led by Nísia Trindade. Actions related to sanitation, in turn, would be directed to the Ministry of Cities, currently in the hands of Jader Filho (MDB).

The strategy planned by the government to serve the allies, now, is to let the MP that decreed the end of Funasa expire, as reported by the column of Estadão yesterday. “The majority of the bench has already positioned itself favorably to its recreation. We are talking with the government to seek an agreement”, said Deputy Zeca Dirceu (PR), leader of the PT in the Chamber.

LIQUOR

During the administration of Jair Bolsonaro, Funasa became a conduit for money from the secret budget – a mechanism revealed by the Estadão. Even a specialist in “sensory analysis of cachaça” and a “coach” in motivational excellence took on command posts there. As shown the EstadãoFunasa went so far as to bid for overpriced wells.

The Planalto Palace agreed with allied parties to hand over second and third-level positions for the period following the elections in the Chamber and Senate, but the negotiation had to be accelerated because of the difficulties faced by Pacheco. It was there that the recreation of Funasa, also claimed by employees of the institution – who met with the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) -, gained strength.

Lira was easily reappointed to the command of the Chamber, with the support of 464 of the 513 deputies. In the Senate there was more difficulty: Pacheco received 49 votes, just eight more than the minimum necessary to win in the first round. Marinho got 32, indicating that opposition to Lula will be strong.

Funasa’s board of directors in Brasilia and the superintendencies in the states are usually allocated by deputies and senators. Even relatives of congressmen held positions at the foundation. The former director of Environmental Health Deborah Roberto is the wife of deputy Wellington Roberto (PL-PB). Former president Miguel da Silva Marques was nominated by Deputy Diego Andrade (PSD-MG). In Sergipe, Funasa’s superintendence has already been exercised by Maria Luiza Ribeiro, aunt of deputy Gustinho Ribeiro (Republicanos-SE).

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.