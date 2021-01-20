Among the space dreams of humanity, Mars is more present than ever. That is where NASA’s Mars 2020 mission points, which will look for signs of past life in the form of a microbial presence through the collection of rocks and sediments.

Perseverance is the name of the space rover that will allow us to learn more about the geology and climate of the planet. Back on Earth, the investigation will continue to prepare the path for exploration elsewhere in the galaxy. The particular DuAxel robots have been traveling on board the shuttle since July 30, which can be separated and combined in various ways.

This is what NASA robotic engineer Travis L. Brown tells EL PAÍS Retina: “Although spacecraft are usually composed of separate parts, like the Apollo lander, this is exceptional in planetary terrestrial robots.”