It was their 16-year-old son who found the lifeless bodies of Gino Lombardi and his wife Svetlana Ghenciu

A family drama, yet another in Italy, has taken place in recent days in Rimini. Gino Lombardi, a currently unemployed 50-year-old man originally from Sicily, allegedly first took the life of his wife and then turned the weapon towards himself, pulling the trigger. The couple’s 16-year-old son found the body.

In recent days, yet another family massacre has taken place in Italy. This time it happened to Riminiin an apartment in via Gambalunga, where a man first took the life of his wife and then committed suicide.

The victims were named Gino Lombardi e Svetlana Ghenciuhad been married for many years and lived in that house together with theirs 16 year old son.

To make the bitter discovery would have been the ladwho forcing the front door saw the lifeless bodies of his parents on the bed in the room.

The 16 years old he had spent a weekend away with his fiancée and yesterday, on his way home, he was unable to return to the house. No one answered the intercom, nor did the telephone.

Worried, the young man has asked the neighbors for help who together with him forced the door. In the room, as mentioned, the heartbreaking discovery.

Gino Lombardi’s motive

Immediate arrival of authority and gods rescuers on the spot, but for the two people it was already gone nothing to do. After an initial analysis, the coroner was able to ascertain that the deaths date back to 2 or 3 days earlier, i.e. last Saturday or Sunday.

The weapon used by Gino Lombardi is a pistol, duly detained and reported.

The man and the woman would result uncensored and the neighbors, heard by the investigators, would have ruled out that there was friction or conflict between the two.

We investigate, therefore, to try to clarify which was the motive which led Lombardi to make such an extreme gesture.

On the dynamic there would be little doubt. The 50-year-old allegedly first shot his wife Svetlana, who was lying on the bed, then pointed the weapon at himself and pulled the trigger.

The man’s body was cowgirl on the woman’s and the gun was still in his hands.