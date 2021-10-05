Stephanie Grisham’s reveal book provides insights into the life of the Trumps. Melania is said to have tried to make her husband jealous – but foreign policy issues also come to light.

Washington DC – The book by Stephanie Grisham, former press secretary Donald Trump, has been on the market since Tuesday. Even in the run-up to the publication, explosive details about Donald and Melania Trump came to light. Accordingly, the first lady is said to have been looking for the prettiest man in the White House in uniform to make her husband jealous. While this anecdote seems entertaining, other details are worrying: According to Grisham’s book, Vladimir Putin allegedly exploited Trump’s weakness for beautiful women in diplomatic talks.

Disclosure book about Trump: Former spokeswoman reveals details

Stephanie Grisham served as the White House press secretary under former US President Donald Trump for nine months. Under the title “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House” (in German, for example: You are now allowed to ask questions: What I saw in the White House), she has now written a revelation book that provides insights into the Living and working with the trumps there. The book will be published this Tuesday, but individual details were known in advance.

By the way, Donald Trump seems “not amused” about the revelations: “A radical left-wing publisher is printing bad, untrue things,” said the former US President about the work. As is often the case with Trump’s statements, this is not the truth. Because the book appears in the Harper Collins publishing house, which belongs to the Rupert Murdochs News Corporation. The well-known media mogul Rupert Murdoch is politically rather conservative and by no means belongs to the left spectrum.

Looking for the most beautiful man in uniform: Melania wants to make Donald jealous

Donald Trump’s affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen MacDougal are said to have made Melania Trump very angry. According to the disclosure book, she had no desire to play the loyal wife. “I will not look like Hillary Clinton, who ran to Marine One with her husband holding hands after the Monica Lewinsky scandal,” she is said to have sworn. That is probably why she did not stand next to her husband during the first State of the Union address.

In addition, Melania is said to have tried to make the president jealous. She was looking for the prettiest man in the White House in uniform, supposedly as a support because of the smooth hallways. Next to the beautiful uniformed man, the first lady stood demonstratively hooked during Trump’s speech. In fact, walking on high heels should be child’s play for the ex-model, because Melania “even manages dirt roads on high heels”, the book says. However, the press spokeswoman does not seem to have been informed about the outcome of Melania’s plan. Did Donald Trump actually get jealous? “I don’t know if he’s capable of such feelings,” said Grisham.

Vladimir Putin distracts Donald Trump with a beautiful interpreter

Donald Trump’s weakness for beautiful women and his inappropriate behavior towards them was well known, which made him easy to manipulate. For example, he is said to have promoted an attractive employee. He had also instructed his spokeswoman to “bring the lady into the cabin of Air Force One as often as possible.” This behavior did not go unnoticed by other statesmen either. Russian President Vladimir Putin, for example, is said to have brought an attractive translator to the G20 summit in Osaka in 2019. “She had a brunette, long hair and a wonderful figure – we speculated whether Putin wanted to distract Trump with her great looks,” the book says.

“I’ll Take Your Questions Now” is not the first reveal book about Donald Trump. A work by the renowned investigative journalist Bob Woodward and the longtime correspondent of the was also published Washington Post, Robert Costa called “Peril” (danger). In it, the journalists describe, among other things, that leading representatives of the military tried to prevent the “unstable president” from “starting military strikes” or from ordering a “nuclear attack”. Grisham also warns of ex-President Trump: “I want to educate the public in every possible way about behavior in the White House, because it looks like he will run for 2024.”