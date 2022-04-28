A report from one of the major energy providers warns against consumer waste.

The electricity bill is still high, both in Spain and in Europe. What can we do as consumers to lower it? From the UK, the energy provider British Gashave seen fit to warn users of the risk of electric vampiresthose devices that, even when turned off, are still connected to the network, thus increasing the consumption of homes and the country.

The shared document by Eurogamer speaks of the need to be careful not to leave devices such as televisions, laptops and consoles with the aim of saving and thus lowering the high bills suffered by the British. The British Gas report goes further and fault to these user habits create unnecessary expenses for the planetcausing an avalanche of criticism on social networks.

Still according to the energy supplier, it is estimated that each family could save up to 147 pounds a year by implementing such recommendations, including 12.17 pounds that would be freed from consuming video game consoles in each household.

British Gas estimates annual savings of £147However, the report has been called into question, they expose in Eurogamer, since it seems to have used data from obsolete devices to make the calculation. In addition, it has not sat well that the consumer is blamed for the high electricity bill.

Be that as it may, the technological giants, also the console manufacturers, are serious about saving energy in their equipment. This is the case with Microsoft, which in March announced that it had designated the power saving mode as default option in the initial setup of Xbox consoles. This system, in addition, now also checks and downloads updates while it is not in use.

