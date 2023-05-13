Even those who train a lot do not burn more than 10-30% of the food they consume, with the risk of increasing hunger: it happens that you “feel authorized” to eat more and there is also a moment in which “sport no longer effect”

Eating less “weighs” much more than what is “consumed” with sport.

All calories come from the food we eat and the drinks we drink, but Only a part of energy expenditure (what we consume) is lost during exercise.

There are three main components to energy expenditure in fact:

– basal metabolic rate, i.e. the amount of energy needed to keep the body functioning at rest (blood flow, lung respiration, brain functioning);

– the “thermogenesis of food”, i.e. the digestion of food;

– physical activity.

For most people, basal metabolic rate accounts for 60% to 80% of total energy expenditure.

About 10% of calories are burned by digesting food, e only 10-30% of calories are lost through physical activity. But this number includes everything: walking, typing, going to the gym, taking the stairs, standing up. So actual exercise is only a subset of that number.

On average, a person (excluding professional athletes) burns 5% to 15% of their daily calories through sport. Compared to 100 percent intake from food is little. Moreover, as anyone has been able to experience, exercise it can make you hungry, sabotaging even the best of intentions. According to the calculations of the Harvard Medical School, a 84 kg man burns 200 calories in 30 minutes of walking. A job that can be easily canceled (in terms of calories) by eating four biscuits with chocolate chips, or less than two glasses of wine. Even a vigorous cycling class, which can burn more than 700 calories, can be «canceled» with a piece of cake. Sport can help a regime designed to lose weight or hinder our intentions: it happens to “feel authorized” to eat more after being trained.

Having muscle mass, however, is not useless: i muscles

the they weigh more, but cause the body to burn calories even when they’re not active, so they “consume” moreover.



Those who practice sport at a moderate level have a higher energy expenditure than those who lead a sedentary life, but it has also been found that people who have vigorous activity does not burn more calories than exercising in moderation.





Indeed it exists a physical activity threshold beyond which the human body reduces other functions in order not to consume extra calories

. The adaptations can be behavioral (after intense training we sit longer) and also physiological, with effects ranging from the reproductive sphere to cell turnover. That’s why, after a few months of sport, weight loss often slows downand sometimes the balance mocks the efforts by registering the plus sign.

If your only goal is to lose weight, you should focus on foodeven if – it should always be remembered – exercising is very good body and mind (and reduces the risk of getting sick from many diseases).

What to do then? 500 fewer calories a day with a lifestyle and healthy foods of the Mediterranean diet will be enough to compensate for a few extra pounds for a person without health problems. According to the scientific literature on the matter, people who lose weight gradually are more successful in maintaining it afterwards. Abs are sculpted in the kitchen, therefore, sooner and more than in the gym. Exercise will help you stay healthy and not lose muscle mass along with the pounds.