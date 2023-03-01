‘To Leslie’ arrives this March 3 in Spanish theaters preceded by a formidable controversy in the United States after the Oscar nomination of its leading actress, Andrea Riseborough. This exciting chronicle of the redemption of an alcoholic mother is the first feature film by Michael Morris, a veteran director of series such as ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Better Call Saul’, who presented it in March of last year at the South by Southwest Festival. from Austin, Texas.

A super-low-budget independent production shot in just 19 days, it bypassed awards season and opened in a few theaters to rave reviews for its lead before jumping onto streaming platforms. However, everything changed when Morris, married to the actress Mary McCormack and represented by the influential agent Jason Weinberg, began to pull his friendships.

Within weeks, stars like Kate Winslet, Charlize Theron, Susan Sarandon, Demi Moore, Jane Fonda and Jamie Lee Curtis campaigned for Riseborough’s Oscar nomination. His accounts on social networks, with millions of followers, were full of praise for his work. When Cate Blanchett picked up the Critics Choice Award for ‘Tár’, she claimed that it was Riseborough that deserved that distinction.

The bottom line is that the 41-year-old Newscastle-born actress can win her first Oscar on March 13. The Hollywood Academy was forced to initiate an investigation that has come to nothing in case the campaign that led to the nomination broke the rules of the awards. Seen in movies like ‘Brighton Rock’, ‘The Death of Stalin’, ‘Birdman’, ‘Mandy’ and the ‘Black Mirror’ series, Riseborough is present in almost every scene. Embroidering the Texan accent while being English is only part of her soulful songwriting.

savior angel



‘To Leslie’ is part of that subgenre of movies about losers who live in the back room of the American dream. From ‘Fat City’ to ‘The Florida Project’, members of the lower classes or ‘white trash’ (white trash) try to survive in seedy motels and bars like those featured in the Michael Morris film. A television recording informs us that the protagonist won $190,000 in the lottery… which was melted down in alcohol and partying.

Six years later, we find ourselves before a devastated woman who tries in vain to regain contact with her 19-year-old son and with friends from a town where they consider her a plague. She is condemned to relapse over and over again, she misses the opportunities that are offered to her. She until she finds her angel savior in a motel manager (actor and podcaster Marc Maron, executive producer of the film), who offers her a roof, a job and something like a dysfunctional family.

‘ToLeslie’ is not a film that invents anything. In its first half it is difficult to empathize with her heroine, who insists on ending up on the street dragged by her addiction. It may even seem ‘easy’ that Riseborough shines in the role of a crazy drunk, who falls into pathos when trying to pick up men in the bar to the rhythm of country ballads so that they pay for her drinks. It is in the second half of the footage when the memory of her son inspires a woman who will try to find redemption. And as Scott Fitzgerald wrote, “There is no second chance in American life.”

‘To Leslie’ does not fall into the tremendousism or the usual tics of ‘indie’ cinema, although for some demanding critic it may be too easy and sentimental. Until reaching an ending that does not leave a dry eye, we will have met characters that appeal to kindness and difference, like that good guy in search of love played by Marc Maron or his colleague from the motel, with so much LSD in his body that he dances naked at night like a crazy Indian (Andre Royo, the Bubbles from ‘The Wire’).

“Ask me what you want, but never stop drinking,” Nicolas Cage begged in ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, another movie about drunks that, unlike this one, gave no hope.