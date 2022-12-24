In a week full of children’s and youth titles, with special dedication to volumes silent, those that only have images for children to interpret and put the word themselves, cannot miss readings for other ages. And the book of the week is a brilliant and rare travel novel, entitled I killed a dog in Romania, written by the Peruvian Claudia Ulloa Donoso, who manages to create a sick atmosphere, on the verge of delirium, where what is delusional is not the altered states of consciousness caused by pills, but rather a reality of the cult of death that mutates into a celebration of life. . The protagonist, a Peruvian living in Norway like the author herself, begins a trip through Romania with a student from that country. And her journey serves to reflect on Europe and Latin America and the relationships between classes, cultures and genders.

Welsh writer Dylan Thomas is widely regarded as an extraordinary poet, but he is also a master of the prose word, as evidenced by his complete stories. José María Guelbenzu explains that “the poetic images and the peculiar demands of his prose come into conflict —an overwhelming and happy literary conflict— in his first book of short stories, the titled towards the beginning. In it the territories of poetry and narration are not clearly defined, which gives rise to a type of story with a plot loaded with imagination in a border territory of genres”. In such a way that imagination and reality are in his stories a mixture that becomes a precipitate of beauty.

In another of this week’s featured books, Vivian Gornick discusses the shift from a culture steeped to the core in the belief that love had transformative powers to one in which that feeling has lost much of its magic. In The end of the love storyGornick draws an exemplary arc among a handful of “remarkable” novels written in the late 19th and early 20th centuries whose protagonist “has looked beyond and has seen what the future holds for her”—a marriage that, in the manner of a farce, it will only give him “an inner detachment, cold and smooth” -.

Other essays reviewed by Babelia’s critics are symbolic india, in which the historian María Tausiet, specialized in the study of religious beliefs and practices, analyzes the origins and main signs of Hindu mysticism. Her essay is centered on the Moon (married to the 27 daughters of the god Daksa) and the Sun, primordial circles that, inside and outside of us, connect us with what is essential. die far from home, where Javier Muñoz Soro immerses himself in the Civil War through the letters written by the Italian soldiers who fought alongside Franco. EITHER Asedites in the Flemish War, in which José Luis Hernández Garvi investigates the reasons that caused the defeat of the Hispanic Monarchy in an 80-year conflict where deeds and terrifying excesses alternated in equal numbers. Without being a test, although it is in the wave of The empty Spainby Sergio del Molino, is also reviewed in babelia the poetry book Part of absencesin which the verses of Alejandro López Andrada recreate an almost prescribed world that, from the past, is reflected in abandoned towns.

Lastly, an article by Jordi Gracia reviews the two parallel volumes edited by Catarata to analyze Spanish politics of the last 200 years. While Juan Sisinio Pérez Garzón is in charge of the History of the left in SpainAntonio Rivera does it in the History of the rights in Spain. These are two authors with their own stamp capable of defending with arguments and prose their visions of two complex processes that are one.

The belief specialist's essay analyzes the origins and main signs of Hindu mysticism. Criticism of Jesus Aguado.

