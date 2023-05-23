The First B of Colombian soccer He continues on his way, after the scandals in the arbitrations in recent days.
What happened is still in the minds of the fans, something that has generated a lot of controversy.
serious criticism
Jersson González, Llaneros coach, broke out against the Colombian referees, after the first game of the semifinal home runs, in which his team tied 2-2 with the Quindío.
“The arbitration was a spectacular thing. It was on TV, right? Not even television scares them anymore. An impressive out of place, I think so, television does not lie. But the one on the line leaning on a cell phone? I had never seen that one. We are going backwards more and more,” said González.
And he added: “Look, that it is not a penalty, that it has not been a penalty. He cannot return as he returned, leaning on a cell phone and saying that I did not see anything, when the play is on the other side, it does not affect nothing in that play. Football is to be respected”.
That is why the appointment of the judges for the next day gains strength.
The designated
BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2023 TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL HOME RUNS
DATE 2
Llaneros FC vs. CEIF Fortress
Head office: JORGE DUARTE – SANTANDER
Assistant No. 1: CRISTIAN CORREDOR – SANTANDER
Assistant No. 2: ELKIN ABRIL – CASANARE
Fourth Referee: DARWIN LÓPEZ – GOAL
Real Cartagena vs. Sports Quindío
Central: JAVIER VILLA – ANTIOQUIA
Assistant No. 1: JUAN ZAPATA – ANTIOQUIA
Assistant No. 2: JHEISON CASTRO – CÓRDOBA
Fourth Referee: KEVIN BÁEZ – BOLÍVAR
Cucuta Deportivo vs. Valledupar FC
Head office: DIDIER GRACIA – CHOCÓ
Assistant No. 1: EDISON CALDERÓN – HUILA
Assistant No. 2: JESÚS CHIMA – CÓRDOBA
Fourth Referee: GABRIEL FIGUEROA – NORTH
Patriots FC vs. Cortulua Football Club
Central: WILMAR MONTAÑO – CMARCA
Assistant No. 1: CARLOS MARTÍNEZ – ATLÁNTICO
Assistant No. 2: ÓMAR MUNAR – BOGOTÁ
Fourth Referee: WILLIAM ROBERTO – BOYACÁ
