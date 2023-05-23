The First B of Colombian soccer He continues on his way, after the scandals in the arbitrations in recent days.

What happened is still in the minds of the fans, something that has generated a lot of controversy.

serious criticism

Jersson González, Llaneros coach, broke out against the Colombian referees, after the first game of the semifinal home runs, in which his team tied 2-2 with the Quindío.

“The arbitration was a spectacular thing. It was on TV, right? Not even television scares them anymore. An impressive out of place, I think so, television does not lie. But the one on the line leaning on a cell phone? I had never seen that one. We are going backwards more and more,” said González.

And he added: “Look, that it is not a penalty, that it has not been a penalty. He cannot return as he returned, leaning on a cell phone and saying that I did not see anything, when the play is on the other side, it does not affect nothing in that play. Football is to be respected”.

That is why the appointment of the judges for the next day gains strength.

The designated

BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2023 TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINAL HOME RUNS

DATE 2

Llaneros FC vs. CEIF Fortress

Head office: JORGE DUARTE – SANTANDER

Assistant No. 1: CRISTIAN CORREDOR – SANTANDER

Assistant No. 2: ELKIN ABRIL – CASANARE

Fourth Referee: DARWIN LÓPEZ – GOAL

Real Cartagena vs. Sports Quindío

Central: JAVIER VILLA – ANTIOQUIA

Assistant No. 1: JUAN ZAPATA – ANTIOQUIA

Assistant No. 2: JHEISON CASTRO – CÓRDOBA

Fourth Referee: KEVIN BÁEZ – BOLÍVAR

Cucuta Deportivo vs. Valledupar FC

Head office: DIDIER GRACIA – CHOCÓ

Assistant No. 1: EDISON CALDERÓN – HUILA

Assistant No. 2: JESÚS CHIMA – CÓRDOBA

Fourth Referee: GABRIEL FIGUEROA – NORTH

Patriots FC vs. Cortulua Football Club

Central: WILMAR MONTAÑO – CMARCA

Assistant No. 1: CARLOS MARTÍNEZ – ATLÁNTICO

Assistant No. 2: ÓMAR MUNAR – BOGOTÁ

Fourth Referee: WILLIAM ROBERTO – BOYACÁ

