Colombia.- A man identified as Gherald Miguel Ángel Newton Leal, known as “chamo”is accused of killing three people in the same day, Antioquia, Colombia.

“Chamo” killed three people during the early morning of January 8, 2022. According to the Colombian Attorney General’s Office, the subject killed three men aged 26, 66 and 67.

The first event occurred at 12:40 am, in the village of La Siberia, where the subject entered the home of 26-year-old Esteven Hernando Férnandez with several people. who was shot to deaththe criminals would have stolen the victim’s motorcycle to flee.

Moments later, the chamomoved with his accomplices to the Carrizal farm in the village of La Yaruma, where they executed José Darío, 67 years old.

Later, the third homicide occurred at the La Gacela farm, where 66-year-old Jesús María Urrea Mesa was shot repeatedly.

The “Chamo” and the others presumed responsible for killing three people, would have abandoned the motorcycle in the municipality of Concordia and went to Medellín.

The “Chamo” was arrested in Antioquia and did not accept the charges of triple aggravated homicide.