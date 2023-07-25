A federal jury in Miami, Florida, found a 65-year-old man and his three children guilty of “conspiring to defraud the United States.for the sale of a alleged miracle cure for covid-19 and other diseases that, in reality, it was a “powerful and dangerous bleach” that was taken by mouth.

Mark Grenon, 65, founder of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, and his sons Jonathan, 37, Joseph, 35, and Jordan, 29, were also found guilty of contempt of court, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida said in a statement.

The Grenon family, based in the city of Bradenton, on the west coast of Florida, “manufactured, marketed and sold” a product they called Miracle Mineral Solution (“MMS”), that it was nothing more than a chemical solution containing sodium chlorite and water.

The Prosecutor’s Office explained that, when ingested orally, this is converted to chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleach often used for water treatment industrial or to bleach textile material.

The Grenons’ propaganda for this solution claimed that it could help prevent and cure covid-19, despite the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) never approved the product for any use.

Rather, in previous official warning statements, the FDA “had strongly urged consumers not to purchase or use MMS for any reason,” warning that drinking MMS “is the same as drinking bleach and can cause dangerous side effects, including severe vomiting, diarrhea, and potentially fatal low blood pressure.”

In fact, authorities received reports of people being hospitalized for ingesting MMS and of some who died after drinking the bleach that the Grenon family marketed as “a miracle cure for dozens of serious illnesses and disorders including cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, AIDS and leukemia.”

The Grenons sold tens of thousands of bottles of the dangerous MMS across the country, including to consumers in South Florida, and they did so under the name of the Church of Health and Healing, an entity that “has nothing to do with religion” and that they created to avoid government regulation of MMS and “avoid going to jail,” as its founder, Mark Grenon, acknowledged.

MMS could only be purchased through a “donation” to Genesis, a specific and mandatory amount for which they came to bill more than a million dollars, said the Prosecutor’s Office.

The federal jury also found defendants Jonathan and Jordan Grenon guilty of criminal contempt of court in a prior 2020 civil case against the defendants and the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

Those sentenced sold a supposed miracle cure for covid-19 and other diseases.

In that civil case, the United States obtained court orders prohibiting the Grenons from selling and distributing MMS. The Grenons willfully violated those court orders, continued to distribute MMS, and threatened the federal judge presiding over the civil case that if the government tried to enforce the court orders stopping the distribution of MMS, the Grenons would “take up arms” and instigate “a Waco,” known as the Waco massacre.

During the trial, the jury viewed photos and videos of a dirty, dilapidated shed in the backyard of Jonathan Grenon’s Bradenton home, where the defendants manufactured the MMS.

These photos showed dozens of blue chemical drums containing nearly 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilograms) of sodium chlorite powder, thousands of bottles of MMS, and other items used in the manufacture and distribution of MMS.

Blue chemical drums of sodium chlorite powder, the main active ingredient in MMS, had warning labels stating that the product was toxic, flammable and very dangerous to consume. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 6.

