The minister told lawmakers that the draft budget, which must be approved by Parliament, aims to increase corporate tax over the next four years to 20% for companies with annual profits of less than 100 million dirhams (equivalent to $9 million) and to 35% for companies with profits over 100 million dirhams. , while banks and insurance companies will pay a tax of 40 percent.

It also said that taxes on stock dividends will be reduced over the next four years from 15 percent to 10 percent, and the government plans to cut income taxes.

It added that it intends to gradually introduce a tax on products containing sugar “to protect the health of citizens”.

The Moroccan government expects to increase tax and customs revenues by 14.5 percent in total in 2023, helping to reduce the deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP, down from the 5.3 percent expected this year, and reducing government debt to 70 percent of GDP.

The 2023 budget also aims to achieve an economic growth rate of 4 percent, up from 1.5 percent expected this year, assuming annual inflation of 2 percent.

The minister said that public investments will increase next year by 50 billion dirhams to reach 300 billion dirhams.