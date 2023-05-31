The Basra Oil Company announced, on Monday, the existence of large strategic projects for infrastructure, production and export.

The director of the company, Bassem Abdul Karim, told the Iraqi News Agency: “The Basra Oil Company is the first company to provide the Iraqi state’s budget with more than 75 percent.”

Abdul Karim added, “The company has large strategic projects for infrastructure, production and export.”

He pointed out, “There are foreign companies operating in Basra, and there are other foreign companies as well, which will enter into work during the upcoming licensing rounds.”

The Iraqi state Basra Oil Company contracted with the Dutch “Royal Boskalis” company to build the pipeline, which has an operational capacity of two million barrels per day.

In its last meeting, the Iraqi cabinet approved a $520.23 million solar energy plant project with the Chinese company Power China in southern Iraq with a capacity of 750 megawatts.