The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Infrastructure and Municipal Assets Sector, has completed development and improvement works for streets and areas surrounding many schools in various areas within the municipality’s geographical scope inside and outside Abu Dhabi Island, with the aim of improving the quality of roads to facilitate traffic movement and ease the lives of community members, protect students and road users from any expected dangers, as well as maintain the infrastructure and enhance the civilized and aesthetic appearance in the areas of educational institutions.

The development works included many streets and areas inside and outside Abu Dhabi Island, including: Khalifa Bin Zayed the First Street, Hamdan Bin Zayed School area in Al Mushrif West, Al Jazza Street, Sas Al Nakheel area, and the surroundings of: Al Raha International School – Khalifa City Complex, the Italian International School, and the James American Academy in Khalifa City, Applied Technology Schools – Bani Yas Branch, Al Khatim Girls School in Al Khatim, Al Taroush Bridge and a number of roundabouts in Shakhbout City, and the area adjacent to the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Mosque and Center for Quran Memorization in Rabdan area.

The targeted areas witnessed the implementation of many development and improvement works, including: maintenance of asphalt roads and parking lots, replacement of pedestrian walkway tiles in many areas, maintenance of landslides on roads near and leading to some schools, provision of additional parking spaces for parents and visitors around a number of schools, as well as maintenance and reinstallation of road signs, road markings and curbstones.

The municipality confirmed its continued efforts to enhance sustainability standards and quality of life by implementing development and improvement projects in various areas within its geographical scope, in order to preserve the infrastructure and enhance the aesthetic appearance, in line with the urban and cultural renaissance witnessed by Abu Dhabi.