With María Eugenia Vidal back from the United States, and just over a month after the closing of lists, in the week that began the definitions in Together for Change will be accelerated. In the PRO chess game, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta seeks to get the support of the Buenos Aires mayors with the aim of clearing the board in favor of Diego Santilli, his chosen one to top the list in the province. Jorge Macri, his strongest rival in the attempt to block that movement, will join this week the national table of the opposition coalition.

Vidal did not announce if she will be a candidate, although it is almost a fact that she will not be on the Buenos Aires ballot. Rodríguez Larreta decided to move forward with Santilli, for what he considers key dilute resistance of the PRO mayors, the main barrier raised by Jorge Macri with the so-called Dorrego Group. The proposal of the communal chief of Vicente López to reject the postulation of the vice chief of government was based on the demand that the decisions and the electoral assembly of the province defined by district stakeholders and not from the City.

That discussion for the first place on the list was crossed by the substantive dispute between Rodríguez Larreta and Mauricio Macri – he supports his cousin – for the leadership of the PRO and in turn for the race to succeed Axel Kicillof, an objective in which, in addition to Santilli and the mayor of Vicente López, his peers Néstor Grindetti (Lanús ), Diego Valenzuela (Tres de Febrero), Julio Garro (La Plata) and Cristian Ritondo, head of the bloc of national deputies.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta with Néstor Grindetti.

At the end of the Monday holiday, the head of the Buenos Aires government met at a dinner in Valentín Alsina Grindetti -host because it is his district-, Garro, Valenzuela, Guillermo Montenegro (Mar del Plata) and Ritondo. He arrived precisely with Santilli, your man to disembark in the province. The appointment functioned as a complement to the meeting in Olavarría, which was attended by the PRO referents in the interior of Buenos Aires.

In quarantine for having returned to the country on Sunday, Vidal planned to participate virtually. From what he was able to find out Clarion, attendees could accept Santilli’s candidacy “If it is the one that measures better” and provided that the assembly of the lists passes through the filter of the leaders of the Province.

“This quilombo must be ordered. If not, it will be very difficult to face the choice well. An inmate can be very costly in every way, “warned one of the communal chiefs in consultation with this newspaper, referring to the preparation of lists and double inspection in the event of competition, and to possible injuries in the face of the general elections. “You have to concentrate on beating Kirchnerism, go with the best candidate and avoid the internal. In 2023 we will see what happens ”, he completed.

Jorge Macri did not attend. At the meeting in Olavarría, he had appeared without invitation or notice. “There is no survey, and you know it, that shows that Diego is a better candidate than me and for me I am a better candidate than him. Forcing a STEP of the same space is forcing all the mayors to suffer it, “said the mayor of Vicente López, who will have a chair this week at the meeting of the national table, as head of the Buenos Aires PRO.

The same will happen with Maximiliano Abad, president of the Province Committee. Maricel Etchecoin, from the Civic Coalition, was already part of that area. Those additions work like another sign of Vidal’s decision not to be a candidate in that district. “Maria Eugenia I would no longer represent the province at that table ”, they advanced.



Patricia Bullrich with Jorge Macri, in a meeting this year in Vicente López.

Jorge Macri plans to support what he has been arguing publicly: “The policy of Together for Change in Buenos Aires is already ripe to elect its own candidates and there are multiple figures who can represent it. without the need for impositions from another jurisdiction ”.

Radical candidate

Abad will arrive after the irruption of Facundo Manes, whose possible application revitalized radicalism to face another way in the discussions in the coalition, and generated an impact in the disputes in the PRO. Elisa Carrió also shook the stage when she questioned the “disdain” of the UCR and her party.

In turn, Jorge Macri made another difference with Rodríguez Larreta’s strategy, by ratifying his objections to the agreements with possible new allies such as José Luis Espert and Margarita Stolbizer. “Although all contributions are welcome, it is necessary to create a proposal that gives us the guarantee that the representation is not going to break in time, as happened in the past in Deputies, where some ended up being functional to the government ”, he assured while the dinner was passing in Valentín Alsina.

Look also