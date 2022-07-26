The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority confirmed that it is a continuation of the development and upgrading of roads in the Emirate of Sharjah.

A partial closure will be implemented on Khorfakkan Road and in the direction of Khorfakkan in order to implement safe entrances and exits to Shis Rest.

The authority indicated that the closure will be implemented from today, Tuesday, July 26, until Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The authority called on the public to use the alternative roads shown in the attached plan, and to follow the traffic and directional signs to avoid any traffic jams. The authority also apologized for any inconvenience caused by the works.



