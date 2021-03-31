The identity of the gunman in Mytishchi outside Moscow must be confirmed by a posthumous DNA examination, Izvestia TV channel reports.

The shooting began at about 13:00 on Tuesday, March 30th. The siloviki tried to detain a resident of the Novye Veshki settlement. The man was suspected of illegal arms trafficking. He barricaded himself in the house and opened fire on the Russian Guard and FSB officers, as well as on passers-by

The area was cordoned off, people could not get home for several hours. Later it turned out that his relatives were in the house of the offender. Relatives tried to persuade the head of the family to surrender to the police. An hour after the shooting began, three men emerged from the cottage. The suspect’s daughter and two grandchildren left the place of the incident.

The exchange of fire lasted about 9-10 hours. During the operation, one of the special forces was wounded in the leg, nothing threatens his life.

The man used at least 20 grenades against the security forces, in particular, he destroyed the stairs that led to the second floor. A fire broke out, the attacker was again offered to surrender.

The shooter remained inside, it soon became known that he had died. After 11 pm, the man’s body was found in a burnt-down building.

