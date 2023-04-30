Through this new position, Egyptian Dalia Mustafa sets her sights on having an “influential footprint” in society, contributing to helping Canadian women in general, as well as supporting immigrants and integrating them positively into society.

Alberta Premier Daniel Smith recently appointed Egyptian Dalia Mostafa as an advisor to the Alberta Prime Minister for a 3-year term, renewable for another 7 years.

It is noteworthy that the province of Alberta, which is located in western Canada, is the fourth among the 10 provinces of Canada in terms of population, and the third in terms of the size of the economy.

The reasons for appointing Mustafa, who resides in Canada, to the new position came; Being one of the distinguished elite, and having a positive human footprint in serving the people of Alberta, Canada, as a psychological / educational counselor, especially during the period of Covid-19 in the last 3 years, and her community initiatives to reduce domestic violence.

Heavy responsibility

Dr. Dalia Mustafa, who works as a psychological counselor and head of the Canadian Academy of Self-Development in Calgary, Canada, said in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia: “My appointment as an advisor to the Advisory Council of the Prime Minister of Alberta is a great honor, and a medal on my chest, and at the same time carries a huge responsibility.” .

The tasks of Dalia’s new position as an advisor on the advisory council to the Prime Minister of the Canadian province of Alberta focus in large part on helping women in Canada in various ways, in addition to serving immigrants and helping to integrate them positively into society.

In detail, Dalia Mustafa explains that, through her new position, she will work on:

Structuring and developing shelters for women who are subjected to violence, providing intensive psychological support, and periodic follow-up after they leave the shelter.

Paying attention to encouraging women and providing them with moral and material support in order to establish small projects under government supervision and assistance.

Strengthening the bonds within the same family between the husband and wife, and between them and the children through scientific seminars, and follow-up on the ground; To reduce domestic violence.

Work on preparing and including a scientific curriculum for skills development unified in all schools and universities to teach girls and boys communication skills and social intelligence, and build self-confidence, planning and decision-making.

Restructuring and developing treatment plans and programs for children with special abilities.

Work to better qualify immigrants to harmonize with Canadian society and integrate with it.

Trying to include the Arabic language for teaching as one of the languages ​​in schools.

Among the tasks and roles of the advisor in the Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of the Canadian province of Alberta is to work on cultural pluralism, social integration, and substantial representation of all immigrant communities in laws (legislation and implementation), services, and needs.

The Advisor to the Advisory Council is also required to introduce and amend laws related to women, children, family, education, mental health, immigration, disabilities, people with special abilities, and job opportunities.

Political ambition

In this regard, Mustafa warned that her new, non-partisan position qualifies her to deal with different parties. To ensure their representation in the axis of civilized integration, building bridges of multiple cultures and integrating this into legislative laws.

Dalia did not hide her political ambition, saying: “I seek to be a minister in the Cabinet in Alberta, whether a minister for women, children, or social solidarity, given that these ministries are within the core of my specialization and studies,” in addition to her professional experience as a psychological consultant.

The President of the Canadian Academy for Self-Development in Calgary, Canada, thanked her country, Egypt, in which she grew up, learned and succeeded, and the State of Canada, which honed its expertise and skills and provided the necessary grants to achieve its achievements.

Soft power

Following the announcement of her assumption of the position of advisor on the advisory board of Daniel Smith, Prime Minister of the Province of Alberta, Ambassador Soha Gendi congratulated the Minister of State for Immigration and Egyptian Affairs Abroad, Dalia Mostafa El Shafei.

The Minister of Immigration expressed her pride in Dalia’s assumption of this high position, and the efforts she made during the last period that earned her this position, as well as her great pride in her Egyptian identity, stressing that the political leadership pays great attention to the successes of Egyptians in various fields.

And she continued, “Every success of our children abroad is added to the balance of our soft power, and supports the image of Egyptians and their successes in various fields.”

Most inspiring woman

The Egyptian Dalia won about 55 international and global awards, and two royal medals from Queen Elizabeth II, one for community service in 2018, and another for leadership in humanitarian work in Canada and around the world in December 2022, in appreciation of her valuable contributions and positive impact on humanitarian work in Canada and around the world. .

Dalia, who has lived in Canada for 18 years, grew up in Alexandria, and attended Notre Dame de Sion School, then the Faculty of Engineering at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport. And early, during her university years, she founded with her classmates and colleagues an institution to care for orphans at this time.

After she finished her studies, she was appointed to the Naval Academy because she was the first in her class, and she began her academic journey by studying a master’s degree in electrical engineering, then she left for Canada to complete her doctoral study in electrical engineering at McGill University.

The Egyptian doctor continued to break the rigid molds, after she changed the course of her studies. She graduated from Leadership, Development and Change Sciences and majored in Counseling Psychology, so she joined Walden University in America, where she obtained a Ph.D. with distinction in Leadership Sciences and Counseling Psychology.

Dalia is now working on a project to honor 100 distinguished Arab women in North America for the second time, in order to support the successes and achievements of immigrant Arab women.