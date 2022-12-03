Life is the most precious gift of creation, so despising it is an aberrational denial.

However, the overwhelming evidence that the human being despises the life of others, which indicates to us, as a popular song says “life is worth nothing” sometimes even becomes present contempt for one’s own life, with the suicides more and more frequent.

The destruction of the environment, the daily murders, abortion, wars and a thousand other manifestations of undesirable behaviors, account for human degradation, and worst of all, for collective indifference.

But nothing justifies contempt for living and allowing one to live. Nothing justifies our getting used to violent deaths, to massacres that used to make the entire nation burn with indignation and today it is only less important news than the announcement of the triumph or failure of our soccer team.

Sometimes it is very difficult to understand some human behaviors, but materializing the expression “to hell with life” is absolutely impossible.

Impossible to understand why humans don’t respect human life, how impossible to understand why we don’t respect life in general.

And that impossibility of understanding is magnified when we have witnessed scenes of Mexicans risking their lives for their fellow men, when we have news of exemplary conduct that sublimates the greatness of our people.

So what happens to us? At what point and for what reason do we lose our way?

To hell with life, life is worthless and will not be worth as long as we watch with indifference how they take it from the one across the street, the one next door, the friend or the stranger.

Let’s all make life worth what life is really worth, which is the most precious gift of the human being.

Let’s make our homeland an oasis of well-being, respect and peace.

Let’s make Mexico what those who gave their lives for this wonderful land wished.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you