The original RTVE Play program To heaven with herpresented by Henar Álvarezit will also be broadcast on the 2 from this Saturday.

Will do it with a special woman’s day in which the presenter claims the presence of women In all areas beyond this date and claims the female law to the complaint.

Eva Amaral, the first guest of the special, arrives with a new album under her arm, Dolce Vitaa “Chute of optimism to combat bad times. ” Eva will review her career, from those first bars in which she acted in front of 20 people to fill stadiums, and talks about the lights and shadows of fame, according to RTVE.

The presenter Belinda Washington, will go “willing to give everything.” The one that one day baptized Madonna as ‘the queen of witchcraft’, clean of bad vibrations of the set. In addition, he talks about his arrival on television, his passage through Paquita Salas and from his face of theatrical actress.

The collaborator who makes Henar firm, Victoria Martín, returns to To heaven with her With the favorite theme of the presenter: relationships. Tired of magnifying intimate relationships, Victoria claims withdrawal and gives advice to be a celibate and happy person.

And, to put the icing on, The Manny Calavera accompany Henar in their hit A woman in a beat.