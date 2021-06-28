Have you ever seen 500 million pesos together? Get ready, I’m about to show you. It may be the only time you and I can see anything of this magnitude, so relax your body, pour yourself a coffee, savor every moment, every vowel and every consonant; We are talking about a disturbing amount and here it is, the question of 500 million pesos: “Do you agree or not that the pertinent actions be carried out, in accordance with the constitutional and legal framework, to undertake a process of clarification of the political decisions taken in the past years by political actors aimed at guaranteeing justice and the rights of possible victims? ”. Incredible, useless and even incomprehensible: the question of the next popular consultation that will cost us 500 million pesos. Disconcerting figure for an austerity government.

And you will ask yourself: is it really necessary to ask ourselves if justice should be “guaranteed”, that is, if justice should be done? No, obviously not. That is not asked, that is an oath that this government made in front of the entire Homeland. If there is a “political actor” from the past, call it a former president or an official who is in question, shouldn’t they carry out the investigation without asking? Yes. And if he turns out to be guilty, shouldn’t they apply the law, period? Yes too. The thing is, it’s not really about the question, or the actors of the past, or even some former president. We are not going to pay 500 million pesos to ask a question, indeed, not even to get the answer. The 500 million pesos is what the advertising campaign onthe question.

The central idea of ​​the campaign is the past. I understand that it sounds strange since governments always want to show off their achievements of the present, the problem is that in this government the achievements are meager: the killings and the escalation of violence make it impossible to proclaim any achievement in security; deaths, infections, the third wave and the brake on the application of vaccines prevent proclaiming them in health; the failure of distance education and the lost year, in education; the dismissal of the Secretary of Public Function, the scandals and the almost null results in the fight against corruption, and the lack of investment and employment in the economy. On the other hand, in advertising, turning to the past is betting on memory, trying to remind the middle class voter that he was once in favor, the aspirationist, the reasons why he chose this government and with it try to reconnect with the.

The boxes will be the announcements on public roads, that is, they will function as billboards or parabuses, because there will be the propaganda canvases. The TV and radio spots will be made by the President in the morning and the news will have to replicate them. This will be the campaign of former presidents without former presidents, just as there was that of the plane without a plane and there will be that of revocation without revocation.

This is not YES or NO, because duty is not asked. This is to GO or NOT. To go is to buy the game, a ticket in the plane raffle. Not going is protesting and demanding results. Take into account that, in reality, what we will be measuring is the power that remains of the President to mobilize people.

@olabuenaga

