During the night from Friday to Saturday, Ludovic Chorgnon will try to exceed 10,000 meters of elevation gain on foot and by bike in Haute-Savoie. It also aims, by the end of the year, to achieve the hottest and coldest Ironman in the world.

Ludovic Chorgnon invented a motto: “We have as limits those we accept”. For the past fifteen years, she has been accompanying this entrepreneur based in Vendôme in the Loir-et-Cher and Ironman world record holder, these extreme triathlons. In the night from Friday to Saturday, he wants to beat the world record for positive elevation gain, on foot and by bike. It aims to exceed 10,000 meters – which has never been done by a human – in the Haut-Giffre valley in Haute-Savoie.

Limits, Ludovic Chorgnon has been pushing them back for several years. In the summer of 2015, he ran 41 Ironmans (3.8 kilometers swimming, 180 kilometers cycling and a marathon to finish) in 41 days, an all-time high (the previous record was 10). The 49-year-old athlete has decided to push the cursor even further this weekend for a project that matured during confinement.

“I was on another project: to do seven Ironman in seven days on seven different continents, starting with Antarctica. And then there was the epidemic. I told myself that I was not going to cry on my case. And so in two days, I invented a new concept “, explains Ludovic Chorgnon.

What I like in general is to understand, to question acquired knowledge to go further in mastering the body and mind.Ludovic Chorgnon, Ironman world championto franceinfo

In the next few hours, the 40-year-old will therefore be swimming in Lac Bleu (Haute-Savoie), before taking his bike, crossing the Joux-Plane pass (6% slope on average) and running a marathon in the mountain pastures. The business manager has an idea in mind: to exceed 10,000 meters of positive elevation. For this challenge which should last less than a day, he will be surrounded by any team: coaches, doctors, physiotherapist and dietitian.

But that’s not all: within a year, Ludovic Chorgnon wishes to chain records. He intends to start with the highest Ironman in history in Nepal, follow on to the coldest Ironman on the Arctic Circle by – 20 degrees where he will swim in a pool dug in the ice and finally, the Ironman the warmer, in Death Valley in the United States, where temperatures exceed 50 degrees.

You have to remove the image of the warrior and the Rambo, that’s not how I imagine sport.Ludovic Chorgnonto franceinfo

“That there is fatigue, it is inevitable. But somewhere, this right balance between fatigue and pain, just the limit, is what is extremely pleasant when you practice sport, says the Ironman world champion. We can see that we are able to resist, to adapt, to find the resources that we did not expect. “

Ludovic Chorgnon has less than 24 hours to make a success of his first bet, a priori in the rain and with very cool temperatures.

