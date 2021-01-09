The storm has put the League match in check and the Wanda Metropolitano party, for this afternoon, is in serious danger, unless it is played according to the forecast. To begin with, Athletic could not arrive last night in Madrid as it should. He tried, but had to turn around. Today he will insist and we will see. If the snow gives a truce, there is still a game, a good one. Between a wounded leader and the new Athletic of Marcelino.

Why The message at Atlético after Cornellà’s blow was clear: focus on the League and make up for it against Athletic. The elimination was stinging because the team cannot throw away the prestige it has been gaining game by game. Outside of the Cup already, he trusts everything to the league championship, where he is standing firm. The plan is for him to host Athletic today and on Tuesday, Sevilla. Six points that can distance him from the second, a Real Madrid that sees how the rojiblancos do not puncture. A persecutor, by the way, who scrutinizes everything that happens in the entity of the Metropolitan Wanda: the words and the future of Cholo, the KO cupbearer … There was a not too distant time when it happened the other way around. Nine years are enough to change many habits. The Athletic will put the most headlines into the fray: Oblak, Hermoso, Carrasco, Lemar, Koke, Llorente, Luis Suárez … And it’s hard to believe that this Atleti relaxes twice in a week.

But opposite will be Athletic, with players who are also history: De Marcos, Muniain, Raúl García, Williams … People who know how to play soccer, hardened, with experience and quality to win any game. But he is not going through a good time, with a recent change of coach. Marcelino arrived to straighten the march of a team in the middle of the table. The next days will tell if you look down or up. Their results outside Bilbao they are not very encouraging, because he won a game of nine (Eibar), tied three (Getafe, Valencia and Villarreal) and lost five. He scored eight goals and conceded fourteen. So it is difficult to aspire to high levels. Among the players it will be special to see Raúl García before his former team. He Roller It will always be one of noi for the athletic.

João Félix-Luis Suárez against Marcelino

The Simeone-Marcelino duel promises, although the rojiblanco will be more concerned in which João Felix get back the smile. And also that Saul go back to being like before. At the end of the last game he made some very brave statements where he did not hide that he has problems. And admitting it is the first step. Simeone, however, will always have the LaLiga gunman, Luis Suárez, 9 goals already. Barça’s gift is making Atleti happy. It was decisive against Getafe and Alavés. It is not for great efforts, but in the area it is deadly. And the Leagues are won by having the best ‘9’. Atlético wants to be LaLiga again. First, if Filomena allows it …