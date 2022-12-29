With the approach of the new year, many people are keen to set goals that they seek to achieve in 2023, the most prominent of which is agility, so nutritionists provided a set of tips regarding foods that should be eaten and others that should be avoided, to get rid of the rumen and get a “flat stomach”.

Australian dietitian Susie Burrell said: “It’s completely normal to feel a little bloated at this time of year, after all the eating and drinking over the Christmas period.”

But by including a few “superfoods” and eliminating some others, you can reduce bloating and get rid of the “rumen look”.

Foods to avoid:

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables should be limited for a flat stomach, including cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage, according to Burrell.

Cruciferous vegetables are highly nutritious and have anti-cancer properties, but they can also produce relatively large amounts of “gas”, thanks to a type of carbohydrate called raffinose, which can remain partially undigested in the intestines and contribute to gas production.

Burrell called for “consuming this group of vegetables only in small amounts.”

Carbonated water and soft drinks

The second type that must be limited is carbonated water and carbonated drinks, as the more gas we consume, the more likely we are to keep it in the digestive system,” Burrell told the British Daily Mail.

The same applies to any type of bubble water or diet soda, as well as the types of sugar alcohols commonly used in low-sugar foods or low-carb snacks.

chewing gum

While many people think that chewing gum is an innocent habit, it can actually interfere with attempts to get a flat stomach.

Sugar-free gum may not only contain sugar alcohols, which can lead to bloating, but the chewing process will also cause more air to be sucked in, which can get stuck in the digestive tract and lead to bloating.

Asian fast food

French fries, noodles and Asian soups are full of sodium, which can reach up to 2,000 mg of sodium, thanks to the addition of soy sauces, fish and shellfish to these meals.

Even simple frying can contain up to 1000-1500mg of sodium in a single serving.

Burrell explained that the more sodium you consume, the more fluid you retain, and the more bloated you feel afterwards. It is much better to opt for other forms of ready meals.

salty foods

“If you want a flat stomach in 2023, you’ll need to severely limit your intake of salty foods,” according to Burrell.

Stay away from processed meat, as it not only contains a high percentage of fat, but also contains a large amount of salt, which leads to fluid retention in the body and bloating.

Instead of salty foods, choose lean proteins, such as prawns, oysters, chicken or turkey breast.

Foods I like to eat

Just as the nutritionist advised to stay away from certain foods to avoid bloating, she called for adding some elements to your diet, which are:

yogurt

Low-sugar natural or Greek yogurt is not only very nutritious, but it has added “good bacteria,” which help replenish the good bacteria in your gut naturally, helping to reduce gas, bloating, and digestive discomfort.

Choose one that includes a serving of “probiotics” for optimal health, and to help keep your gut health at its best.

Mint tea

Herbal teas, including green tea, licorice, and dandelion, all have diuretic properties, which means they absorb fluids from the body, reduce water retention, and keep your tummy relatively flat.

Peppermint tea in particular helps reduce stomach discomfort and facilitates digestion.

One of the best things you can do for your health is to drink 2-3 cups of herbal tea daily.

Bran-based cereals

If you’re looking for a flat stomach breakfast, eat any high-fiber bran-based option, as it will help keep food moving through your digestive tract regularly, remove waste and keep your tummy flat.

Bran in particular tends to have the strongest effect, so dietitians recommend that you get only half a cup of bran-containing cereal each day, to keep your digestive system more regular.

Cucumber, celery and radish

While all salad greens are healthy, the high water content found in cucumbers, celery, and radishes means that they’re packed with nutrients, and they don’t have a lot of calories.

Eating a snack of these vegetables throughout the day helps to eliminate fluids and waste from the body.

Watermelon and berries

Watermelon and berries are great options for a flat stomach, and while some fruits are high in sugar, they are good because they are low in sugar, with a very high water content.

Foods with a high water content move quickly through the digestive tract, which helps keep the abdomen flat.