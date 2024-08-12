The singer Raphael, in 1967. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images)

In a delivery of his Hall of Lost StepsAndrés Trapiello paints a memorable portrait of Raphael. At the request of his publisher, he had been invited to share a trip on the AVE from Seville to Madrid. Quite an experience: “From the moment we sat down, he spoke about himself and his circumstances. Three hours. One had the impression that this man could have been normal if caught in time.”

In Trapiello’s text we see the character when he doesn’t have a microphone in front of him. Even then he doesn’t give up the fight for the top ranks: “He was very funny when he talked about his colleagues and other folk singers, whom he delicately criticized: ‘Doña Concha Piquer was wonderful. She didn’t have a voice, she sang very little, but she was the best.”

More information

Trapiello does not mention anything about Julio Iglesias, with whom Raphael has disputed for decades the title of “most international Spanish singer”, sometimes with very imaginative mischief: “Julio carried my suitcases and called me maestro”; metaphorically speaking, it may make sense. However, with regard to universality, Julio developed polyglot talents and avoided embarrassments such as that evocation of the musical hippy hairwith Raphael—dressed in mafia black—celebrating the Age of Aquarius.

The interviews with Raphael themselves are gold mines worth exploring. Thus, the one included in What do you say? (Books of the Resistance)a recent anthology by José Miguel Ullán. In 1979, the poet interviewed the singer for The Country WeeklyChallenged by the artist, Ullán collects his answers in full, only outlined by brief descriptions of his gestures.

Ullán is in favour: he is an admirer of Raphael and accepts without complaint the capricious figures that seek to cement the myth of the astronomical artist; he prefers to let him speak. He sang in front of Franco A long roadwhich is actually arranged like a military march, but “I chose it because I felt like it.” The star must seem like one: in his early days, he spent his tiny salary traveling by taxi or, if he went to the provinces, staying in the best suite from the hotel. Who went to the rallies supporting the Caudillo in Madrid’s Plaza de Oriente (“and they didn’t give us sandwiches”).

A peculiarity of Raphael’s interviews is that he rarely talks about music. And it’s almost better that way. Live on the SER network, he claimed to be a pioneer in protest songs, precisely with Say what they saywhere Manuel Alejandro revealed his Francoist loyalty with a malicious attack against Luis Eduardo Aute, who at that time was not making particularly subversive songs (note that the lyrics of the Jerez native were toned down in the recorded version). I was able to see Raphael impressing the presenter of a Mexican television programme, by saying that “in Spain I am followed by punks, the first rows are always punks” (I imagine he was referring to Alaska and her brotherhood, pioneers in vindicating the Ruiseñor de Linares). In recent times, after appearing at the Sonorama festival in Aranda de Duero, he likes to present himself as “the greatest indie of the world.” I doubt I could name a punk record either indiealthough no one will put him in that position.

Raphael, during a concert at the WiZink Center in Madrid, in 2020. Javier Bragado (Redferns)

Raphael doesn’t usually talk about his records either. This is a syndrome that is very typical of our superstars, who derive their self-esteem from being successful live… and nobody does it with the same consistency and regularity as Raphael. One (dubious) theory maintains that he is not proud of many of his recordings: at the beginning of the century, what was then called EMI proposed publishing a complete box set; the project was vetoed.

The recorded legacy is a kind of black hole that is not usually entered. There are exceptions, of course. In the volume Raphael. Whatever they say (Milenio Publishing House, 2022)Luis García Gil, a specialist in singer-songwriters, draws up a professional biography, which includes a respectful review of his discography —and his filmography!— although the value of the book as a reference work is weakened by the absence of an index. And there is much to be said: Raphael’s musical direction could have been completed in, for example, 1966, with the slim I was in love with youwhich was presented to media such as Nashville sound.

Listening to Raphael today, he sounds like a ball of pinballranging from the sublime to the ridiculous, possibly without noticing the difference. In the present century, as with Tom Jones or Tony Bennett, the sons pushed for a update which has generated a fresh repertoire and, alas, too many duets. Not to mention the generational drooling: Iván Ferreiro defines him as a mix of Sinatra and Bowie. Blessed are the fans.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe