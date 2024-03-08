These were the singer's words: “I looked like a balloon, to heal I had to retreat to Puglia”

Over the last few hours, Ermal Meta's name has been occupying ample space in the pages of the main newspapers. The singer drew attention to himself due to some unpublished and personal revelations released during an interview with 'La Stampa'. Let's find out together what her words were.

Ermal Meta tells the dark period of the disease. As already mentioned, in recent days the singer has given an interview to the newspaper 'La Stampa' where some revelations regarding his private life have not gone unnoticed. In detail, the singer revealed that he suffers from a particular condition, stress angioedema. These were his words about it:

It is an increase in the permeability of the small blood vessels of the skin and mucous membranes with consequent leakage of liquid and swelling. I looked like a balloon. An explosion dictated by stress.

And, continuing with his speech, Ermal Meta then added:

Plus I was down and not well connected. The doctors advised me to stay still for a while and also for this reason I moved to Puglia, I needed another dimension.

Ermal Meta is not only a singer and musician: perhaps not everyone knows that he has also written a book

Ermal Meta is without a doubt one of the most loved and appreciated artists in the Italian music scene. Perhaps not everyone knows, however, that Ermal is a 360-degree artist, since he is not only a great singer and musician, but also a writer.

In 2022, in fact, Ermal published a novel entitled 'Tomorrow and forever' and revealed that he is currently busy writing another novel. These were his words about it: