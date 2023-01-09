In the search for a comfortable sleep, two important aspects must be taken into account: getting enough sleep, and creating a pattern that fits with our lives at the same time.

The best hours of sleep

Ideally, people should go to bed early and get up early, as this pattern matches our biological inclinations.

Circadian rhythm is a term to describe your brain’s natural sleep-wake schedule.

Once you get used to going to bed and getting up at the same time every day, your brain will adjust to that schedule.

Eventually, you may find yourself falling asleep easily at night and waking up just before your alarm without any issues.

How much sleep do we need?

Most experts recommend that adults get at least 7 hours of sleep each night.

Here’s a breakdown of the average amount of sleep you should get by age:

Babies 3 months old: 14-17 hours total.

4 to 12 months: 12 to 16 hours in total.

1 to 2 years: 11 to 14 hours total.

5 to 3 years: 10 to 13 hours total.

9 to 12 years old: a total of 9 to 12 hours.

18 to 13 years old: a total of 8 to 10 hours.

From 18 to 60 years old: at least 7 hours a night.

60 to 64 years old: 7 to 9 hours a night.

65 years and older: 7 to 8 hours a night.

Side effects of not getting enough sleep

Side effects of excessive sleep