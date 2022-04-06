There are positions that, like fashions, appear and disappear from television tactics and narratives. The libero began to fall into disuse in the mid-1980s when the attacking front went from three to two forwards. With a center back it was enough to hold the striker, his natural role. Shortly after, it was the turn of the pure wingers, when the wings were converted into lanes and the space for their gallops was reduced. With this innovation it also ceased to make sense to talk about the interiors properly. Quite a chain reaction in the nomenclature of the football hendecasyllable.

The arrival of the midfielder was the last straw and the winger disappeared from the lineups. An endangered species that is now trying to be reintroduced into its natural habitat after years in captivity. see gallop to Dembele, stopping and feinting, nailing the horseshoes on the grass, running, hurrying the baseline and crossing, refers us to the classic picture of the 7, the right winger that seemed extinct, speed as a noble art. It’s blitzkrieg versus trench tactics. Today the winger has the opportunity to jump over them to claim his job and lead his team to a new victory in the field of Frankfurt.