“In Spain, the one who resists wins. And to fuck touches! ”

Camilo José Cela

Football is the mirror of life. It contains love, hatred, revenge, ecstasy, disappointment, fear and, of course, luck. What we did not know is that football could also be a space for fine linguistic debates.

I enter the controversy with delight. First, for a feeling that awakens me release: I can write the word Fuck finally in all its shameless nudity and not with the cowardly formula F*** as always was my obligation when I worked for the English press. And, second, for the strange feeling that he possesses me, perhaps for the first time in life, that I am going to make an article convinced that I really know what I speak.

I refer to the controversy that has generated the expulsion of the English player Jude Bellingham in a match that was played on Saturday between his team, Real Madrid, and Osasuna. According to the referee, Bellingham received the Red for saying “Fuck you!”. Bellingham insists that what he said was “Fuck off!”, According to him a less aggressive insult than Fuck you! . According to Bellingham coach, Carlo Ancelotti, it was “Fuck off”, but without the exclamation sign, which would subtract strength.

I love this. Words are my business: I live to sell them. And as I write almost equally in Spanish that in English, I insist, dear reader or reader, who this time paid me would be attention.

Jude Bellingham shows his stupefaction after being expelled last Saturday in Pamplona Gillenea / AFP Ander

‘Fuck’ contains more aggressiveness and violence than fuck

Let’s see. In all the brave analysis that I have read about this important issue in the Spanish press Fuck It translates as fuck. Well yes, and no. Literally the meaning is the same: correct. He basically describes – if someone has not heard – the act of penetration of the male sexual organ. But Fuck It contains more aggressiveness and violence than fuck. For the mere sound, first of all: in the difference between finishing off the word with a hard CK or with the softest ER. Secondly, because used as exclamation – Joder! – It is not unusual to hear the word of the mouth of a sweet Spanish grandmother. A sweet English grandmother would never say Fuck!

Spinning finer, Bellingham is right when pointing out that Fuck off! is less offensive than Fuck you! . It is a nuance, but yes, Bellingham is right. I told him Fuck you! To a friend once and withdrew the word for three years. If I had told him Fuck off! We would have made peace much earlier.

Then we have the clarification that Ancelotti tried to do. That the most suitable translation of what Bellingham told the referee would be “not fucking me.” Ancelotti is not wrong, as long as Bellingham would have said Fuck off With a point of softness, with more emphasis on the first word than in the second, without the need to transcribe the phrase with the exclamation sign, as explained a moment ago.

It is likely, I suspect, that Bellingham said Fuck off!. In this case there is an interesting historical precedent indicated once by that wise of the letters, Cristiano Ronaldo. As he recalled The Times From London yesterday (yes, the controversy has become global), during his last year at Real Madrid Cristiano, he said: “When he played in England, the players would say Fuck off! To the referee when they pointed a foul against them, and the referee would not take it as personal, but here in Spain they give you the red card. ”

Ancelotti is not wrong, provided that Bellingham would have said ‘fuck off’ with a smooth point

Finally, an observation. The English of the Spanish League play with disadvantage. All referees, like almost all Spaniards, some English understand. The referee who expelled Bellingham must understand a lot if he planned to listen Fuck you! Indicates that it is stronger than Fuck off!.

I say that the English play disadvantagely because we can assume that a Croatian, Nigerian, Dutch, Moroccan or even French player can tell any bestiality to the referee about, for example, the sexual habits of his mother or his wife without fear of suffering the Sudden punishment. Therefore, and for justice, all Spanish referees should learn the languages ​​of all nations (more than 60, I think) whose players play in our country. But I suspect that if the idea was proposed to the president of LaLig Fuck off.