FROM THE ENVIRONMENT TO ODESSA. The crowded and full of laughter clubs, the girls walking hand in hand, the concerts in the open courtyards, candles and soft lights. Odessa before the war, Odessa during the war, life in spite of everything. Yesterday the curfew gave life an extra hour, until 11pm you can go out and try to forget that here, a few meters from the city center, a battle is being fought that goes beyond the war and beyond the suffering of the Ukrainians , the war of hunger.

The most important port of the Black Sea is as if frozen. The ships loaded beyond belief are at a standstill, five hundred sailors are waiting without being able to do anything. Exports of wheat, corn, barley are blocked. The risk is that, in addition to the damage to the Ukrainian economy, there will be a global food crisis which, of course, will hit especially the poorest countries.

Protected by patrols, checkpoints and barriers that are impassable even to eyes, the port of Odessa is a fortress guarded by soldiers. Here, in the huge silos overlooking the Black Sea await at least 25 tons of wheat that are starting to rot. Ukrainian gold prisoner of mines and ships. Somehow, as soon as possible, he will have to leave the fortress to make way for the new crop, which will be ready within a month, three months at the latest. Another 50 million tons of cereals are planned for the next harvest, but there is only room to accommodate 50% of this amount. The grain export target to be achieved is a minimum of 3 million tons per month.

Tons of cereals have already been loaded on 84 merchant ships moored at the docks, ready to set sail, but those underwater bombs scattered on the sea routes have already hit a dozen too daring ships, one was instead hit by a missile in March.

“The Russian government seems to think that by using food as a weapon it can achieve what it did not achieve with its invasion,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a speech to the United Nations. “The food supplies for millions of Ukrainians and people around the world are held hostage.” 95% of food exports are by sea, since ports are destroyed – such as Mariupol – under Russian control like Berdiansk and Kherson, or blocked by mines like Odessa, Ukrainians are desperate for alternative routes: yesterday the first train with a load of wheat arrived in Lithuania via Poland. When fully operational, it involves getting 1,500 tons of wheat out of the country a day, a drop in the bucket. Even the barges that, until a few days ago, proceeded as slow as large aquatic animals on the Danube, had to slow down the frequency of navigation: some mines adrift arrived at the mouth. To date, the ports of Izmail and Reni have remained the only operational ports of call. Rail transport is a complex, slow and expensive undertaking, because the Ukrainian railway system operates on a different gauge than its European neighbors such as Poland, so the grain has to be relocated.on different trains at the border where there are not many transfer or storage facilities.

Meanwhile, the grain remains in the large silos of Odessa, and time is running out, while the specter hovering over the global economy risks becoming more and more real with the consequences of the war in Ukraine that may soon hit a large part of the planet. Wheat prices are already skyrocketing and fragile countries are suffering the most.

“Russia is hoarding its own food exports as a form of blackmail, to raise prices or by trading grain in exchange for political support. This is: using hunger and grain to exercise power. We must act urgently ». The warning comes from Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, who from the World Economic Forum in Davos launched a working table with Egypt to defuse the risk of a global famine.

The export of Ukraine in times of peace was 5 million tons of wheat per month, today it is under one million. And this is why Von der Leyen wants to discuss collaboration and synergy with Al Sisi, to “replace old chains with new links,” he said, invoking a spirit of extreme international cooperation in the Mediterranean basin. Concerned China, too, is asking the international community to provide a “green channel” to allow exports to Moscow and Kiev.

But the wheat war isn’t just fought at the negotiating tables: new satellite images show two Russian-flagged ships in the Crimean port of Sevastopol loading what is believed to be stolen Ukrainian wheat. And if Brussels focuses on international cooperation, another hypothesis, somewhat reckless, is making its way, that of a “coalition of the willing” with British traction, willing to send military ships to the Black Sea to escort merchant ships, even if London has denied of wanting to deploy the Royal Navy. According to several analysts, breaking the Odessa naval blockade with an “armed escort” is dangerous: Western warships protecting merchant convoys in the Black Sea risk attack by Russian anti-ship missiles based in Crimea, as well as challenging mines, and therefore to be involved in a direct confrontation between NATO and Moscow.