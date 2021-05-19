ofLuisa Billmayer shut down

The Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock has reported special payments that she received as party leader. According to her own statements, she had initially forgotten the sums.

Berlin – Annalena Baerbock * has updated her income through secondary employment. For the years 2018 to 2020, the Chancellor candidate of the Greens has registered special payments between 17,500 and 37,000 euros. The new sums appear both in her biography as a member of parliament on the Bundestag website and in her profile at Ab stellenwatch.de.

Annalena Baerbock (Greens) reports additional income of up to 37,000 euros

A spokeswoman for the Greens * told the picturethat the sums were re-registered because it was accidentally forgotten. “In March 2021, Ms. Baerbock independently reported corresponding special payments for the years 2018 to 2020 to the Bundestag administration after she and the party’s federal office had noticed that this had inadvertently not happened. Ms. Baerbock was not asked to do so by the administration of the Bundestag ”, so the official statement. According to Abenkenwatch.de, the payments have appeared in the database since May 14th.

The Chancellor candidate of the Green Annalena Baerbock has reported special payments. According to her own account, she had forgotten it. © Thomas Imo / imago-images

Payments received by MPs are classified according to the amount. Level 1 income is between 1,000 and 3,500 euros. Sums over 250,000 euros are considered level 10. Because the Bundestag only publishes the corresponding level of payments, it is not entirely clear how much money Baerbock actually received. Under the item “Paid activities in addition to the mandate” you will find the following entry in your Bundestag profile: Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen, Berlin, Federal Chairwoman; Special payment, 2018, level 2; 2019, level 3; 2020, level 3.

As federal chairman of the Greens, Baerbock does not receive a monthly salary

Translated, this means: Annalena Baerbock received special payments as federal chairwoman of the Greens. In 2018 she received a sum between 3,500 and 7,000 euros (level 2), in 2019 and 2020 a sum between 7,000 and 15,000 euros (level 3). All in all, the politician has received a payment between 17,500 and 37,000 euros in three years. Due to the classification of the Bundestag, it cannot be specified more precisely at the moment.

On Baerbock’s website, the politician explains that she does not receive a monthly salary from the party for her position as party leader. But there are special payments for Christmas. After the successful European election campaign in 2019 and on the occasion of the corona pandemic, all employees received payments.

In recent months, the Union in particular has been accused of lobbying and corruption, especially in the wake of the mask affair *. As a result, the Greens and the Left have called for stricter rules. (lb) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

