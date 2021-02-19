Get to know other places in the world and contemplate monuments and places of interest from the hand of a tour guide, but without leaving the classroom. This is the objective of the ‘Traveling in the classroom’ initiative, launched at the Reina Sofía school in Totana, where students can soak up the history of different places through their electronic devices.

“Despite the students waiting for the long-awaited excursions, these extracurricular activities have been diminished due to the current pandemic”, they explain from the center. “This new normal has not stopped the illusions of teachers to motivate students with new educational projects that resemble those activities,” they add.

This week, without going any further, the kids from the third year of Secondary were able to travel to the cradle of the Italian Renaissance, Florence. A guided tour “to discover and learn about the main monuments of the Italian city”, they pointed out from the center. «We have had the participation of Javier García, official guide, who was able to offer the students, through a video call, an interesting and didactic explanation of the most outstanding places and monuments of the Renaissance, such as the dome of the Cathedral of Santa María de las Flores, the Medici Ricardi Palace and the Loggia de la Signoria, known as a small open-air museum where some of the most representative sculptures of the Italian Renaissance can be found ”, they added from the center.