Boakai was sworn in for a six-year term in January, pledging to improve living conditions for Liberians, tackle rampant corruption and uphold the rule of law.

The president’s voluntary salary cut reflects his “determination to set an example in promoting government accountability and demonstrating solidarity with the people,” a statement from the presidency said.

Liberia is one of the poorest countries in the world, with more than half of the population living in poverty, according to a 2023 World Bank report.

The country also ranks 145th out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Boakai previously earned an annual salary of $13,400, according to an asset declaration document from February, and the cut means he will now earn about $8,040.

The assets statement he published in June as part of the transparency drive did not specify any bonuses added to his salary.

The statement estimated his net worth at about $970,000, most of it in real estate.

In 2018, former president and world footballer of the year George Weah announced a 25 percent salary cut, in light of the country’s struggling economic situation.

Weah’s critics have accused his government of corruption and failing to deliver on its promise to improve the lives of the poor.