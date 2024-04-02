Santanchè? “If he were to take a step back, the Prime Minister will decide what to do while keeping the balance in the majority unchanged”

“Honestly, I don't know. I have no news in this sense. There has been talk of a reshuffle after the European elections for more than a year but frankly within the majority there is no such hypothesis at all.” Raffaele Speranzondeputy group leader in the Senate of the Brothers of Italy, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itrules out a government reshuffle after the June 8-9 vote despite persistent rumours.

However, if Minister Daniela Santanché were sent to trial she would leave… “She will decide in that case. Nobody will ask her. At the moment there is no indictment and the motions of no confidence in Salvini and Santanchè will be rejected clearly and without problems. In the event of an indictment, Santanché will decide what to do If in that case he were to take a step back, the Prime Minister will decide what to do while maintaining the balance in the majority unchanged.”

Then there is the issue of the European commissioner, is it true that Giorgetti will go to Brussels and Leo will become Minister of Economy? “The European commissioner is certainly a theme, it will depend on the role that Italy will have in the future EU executive. He will also have to be chosen on the basis of the functions he will have to carry out in a very difficult phase. However, I am convinced that Fratelli d'Italia will have the commissioner European and not another party of the majority”.

Dense?

“He is certainly an excellent name even if it would be painful to deprive us of his abilities in the role he plays in his department, which is delicate and very important. Let's not put the cart before the horse. Now the parties are busy drawing up the lists, then there will be the campaign electoral and the results will show the balance at a continental and national level. And at that point we will make the choices we deem most useful to guarantee the strength and interests of Italians within the institution that governs Europe”.

Giorgia Meloni candidate? Is it safe now? “She will decide, it is my hope like that of many others from Fratelli d'Italia. Obviously, if she runs, she will be at the top of the list in all of Italy”, concludes Speranzon.