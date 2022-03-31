Youtube It is one of the most used platforms of our times. Through it, many users express their opinions through comments, likes and dislikes. Over time, this site has implemented some changes to improve the experience for both its users and content creators.

One of the most recent changes to Youtube came with the removal of public dislikes. While you can still give them to videos, the count no longer appears below them. Now we could be at the beginning of a new addition, in the form of emoji reactions.

You may soon be able to put emojis on your favorite YouTube videos

Emojis are those little symbols that many of us use in our social interactions. These range from little faces with different emotions, to objects and even animals. Youtube he is planning to incorporate them as a way to react to his videos.

Through a statement from Googleit was announced that they began an experimentation phase with Youtube. In this they will allow some videos to receive reactions with emojis. It’s not just a reaction for all content. Users will be able to put different symbols on specific parts of the videos to express how that section made them feel.

This experiment is a continuation of another that Youtube did recently. In that, users could write comments at exact moments of the video. Now they can do the same thing, only with happy faces, confetti and other things like that. They will also have the option to see what emojis other users put, although the authors will remain anonymous for the time being.

For now there will be limited emojis, but they will remove or add more according to how the experiment goes. The post invites users to use this tool if they find any of the channels that use it. This change to Youtube It’s not permanent yet, but it may be popular and here to stay. Have you already found a video with this feature?

