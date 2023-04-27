













To Every You I’ve Loved Before – To Me, The One Who Loved You – In what order to watch the movies?

To begin, we must clarify that both films are part of a world with different spatial realities that, however, have the possibility of jumps that allow you to travel through worlds, thanks to them. the protagonists are capable of inhabiting their different bodies with their own consciousness, which belongs to another world.

We help you decide in which order to watch the movies

The ending you need, in what order to watch the Sci Fi movies?

Koyomi Takasaki is the main boy in both stories who, after his parents’ divorce, has to decide who to live with. In To Me, The One Who Loved You he chooses to live with his father and this leads him to meet Shiori Satou. Meanwhile in To Every You’ve Loved Before he prefers to stay under his mother’s guardianship, which will lead him to coincide with Kazune Takigawa.

Without details we will say that, if you prefer the classic happy endings, where the main couple stays together forever, you should watch first To Every You I’ve Loved Before. But, if you are the most tragic beholder, you should start with To Me, The One Who Loved You.

Next we will present the movies, but be careful, because you could read some spoilers.

To Me, The One Who Loved You

It was produced by TMS Entertainment, in this the story of Koyomi and Shiori is narrated who, after finding out that they will be stepbrothers, sense that their love will be frustrated, to avoid it they decide to travel to another world where their parents did not divorce. However, an unfortunate accident traps Shiori in a space in all realities.

Shiori’s consciousness will not be able to return to any of her bodies in the different realities.

Following this traumatic event and in an attempt to keep a promise, Koyomi dedicates his entire life to trying to save Shiori. To Me, The One Who Loved You will narrate his “romantic efforts” that will culminate resembling the movie mogul The Butterfly Effect (2004).

In this way, we will have an acid ending that will leave us thinking about Koyomi’s actions, perhaps also whether his main motive was love or if it seems more like an insurmountable traumatic apprehension. Either way, Shiori and each of her fears will accompany us with their ghostly essence.

To Me, The One Who Loved You permeates by its absurd rigidity.

To Every You’ve Loved Before

Produced by Bakken Record, in this film, Koyomi decides to live with her mother and in these worlds she will meet Kazune with whom she will live a mature romance, with her she makes a match on different levels and at different times in their lives.

At Kazune’s side, he will suffer losses, but also beautiful events that were somehow destined to happen.. Towards the end of the film we will hear some really moving words, which are definitely worth watching the feature films for.

if you see first To Every You I’ve Loved Before, We assure you a happy ending.

Who is Koyomi Takasaki’s true love?- To Every You I’ve Loved Before

The protagonist of both films is Koyomi Takasaki, but depending on which movie you watch first, you might recognize his true love as one girl or another. However, we believe that even though They are works of light Sci-Fi, in this lies their essence.

We mean that at the beginning of To Every You’ve Loved Before The idea is highlighted that the decisions we make in life provide us with a context in which we function and to which we react. But that, in the end, we chose those frameworks.

More than considering who Koyomi’s true love is, we think we could remember that this would respond to another structure: who he chose to live with —his father or his mother—, and this, indirectly, would point to who he could meet at specific moments: who he could love.

Despite being Sci-Fi, its notion of destiny is somewhat rigid, however, it also opens up a wide spectrum of possibilities. The titles: To Me, The One Who Loved You and To Every You’ve Loved Before they create a very powerful symbolic structure regarding the responses we might want from Koyomi.

we don’t believe that To Me, The One Who Loved You and To Every You’ve Loved Before They propose that love is only based on the connections of spatiality, but there is something to it.

Each of the films will give you a cozy experience, but remember, it’s light Sci-Fi so you won’t have the punctual science explanations, there will be some loose ends. On the other hand, romances will be cute enough, but don’t expect Shakespeare’s tragedies either.

Some parts of his scripts are really moving, However, we have to say that the recycling of the scenes can feel awkward, and it probably feels like it could have been a single movie. However, in this way the perspectives would not have been as clear and the representation of the different loves would not have suffered the fracture necessary to evoke the feelings that the two independent films do achieve.

To Me, The One Who Loved You and To Every You’ve Loved Before They are films that honor love and the possibilities we have, remember, you are capable of choosing the paths that lead you to it or stagnate you.

Recommendation: How should I watch the films?

Definitely recommend viewing first To Every You’ve Loved Before and subsequently To Me, The One Who Loved You. Let’s consider that they offer a more plural idea of ​​love and maintain a worthy cast.

