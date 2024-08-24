Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 13:07

After the Electoral Court ordered the suspension of the social media accounts of Pablo Marçal, candidate for mayor of São Paulo for the PRTB, the influencer called on his more than 13 million followers to sign up to his groups on Telegram and WhatsApp. In practice, the strategy is a way to get around the court’s decision, allowing the candidate to maintain his strong digital presence. Marçal classified the decision by the Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo (TRE-SP) as censorship.

On the morning of Saturday the 24th, Marçal went live on Instagram to announce that he would lose access to social media and criticized the decision. “Since he can’t win the vote, there are people who want to hold me back, there are people who want to kill me,” he said. Among the candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, Marçal has the largest presence on the internet, with 13 million followers on Instagram alone. Congressman Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) has the second largest following on social media, with 2.3 million followers.

During the broadcast, which lasted about 15 minutes and was watched by more than 50 thousand people, Marçal did not hold back in criticizing his opponents in the electoral race, stating that he will need to adopt new strategies and that the dispute will be “very tough”. In the first two electoral debates, Marçal attacked Boulos (PSOL) and Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who showed discomfort with the influencer’s aggressiveness and lack of modesty in his accusations.

Marçal also stated that he hopes that digital platforms do not comply with the court ruling. “I hope that Meta [controladora do Facebook e Instagram] don’t drop [minhas contas]. I, who am Meta’s biggest client in Brazil today, hope that it does not accept such a decision. If there is something wrong [nas minhas redes sociais]let them point it out, and I’ll go and fix it,” he declared, adding that the suspension of his accounts will only strengthen him.

Marçal appeals to Bolsonaro for support

The influencer also appealed to former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for support for his candidacy for Mayor of São Paulo, despite Bolsonaro being committed to the reelection of Ricardo Nunes in the capital of São Paulo and having criticized Marçal in recent days. “Bolsonaro, we fought for you, it makes no sense for you to support Nunes,” said Marçal, adding: “For the love of God, Bolsonaro, what is behind this? Tell everyone. Wake up, captain.”

“You are a guy who we always believed was free. You promised us freedom in this country, and you are bowing your head, captain. Is that what you learned in the Brazilian Army, captain?” he concluded about the former president.

Marçal also appealed to his followers, instructing them to record videos on social media reporting the suspension of their accounts and predicting his victory in the first round. The strategy of calling followers to join groups on Telegram and WhatsApp has the support of the PRTB campaign and allies of Marçal, who have shared art encouraging supporters of the former coach to migrate to these messaging apps.

Decision is preliminary and temporary

The TRE-SP decided, on a preliminary basis, to suspend Pablo Marçal’s accounts on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), as well as the influencer’s website. The decision responds to an Electoral Judicial Investigation Action (AIJE) filed by the PSB, which launched federal deputy Tabata Amaral in the race for Mayor of São Paulo.

The PSB’s main claim is that Marçal adopted a strategy of co-opting and paying collaborators for the mass production of cuts (short, decontextualized videos) of his content on social media. The PSB argues that this practice constitutes an abuse of economic power and improper use of social media, with the aim of artificially boosting Marçal’s image and benefiting him in the electoral dispute.

Judge Antonio Maria Patiño Zorz, from the 1st Electoral Zone of São Paulo, found evidence of abuse of economic power and improper use of the media in the remuneration of users to produce and publicize cuts on social networks.

According to the judge, there is no transparency regarding the flow of resources used to monetize the material. “There is a document showing that one of the payments came from one of the companies belonging to the defendant Pablo, which could constitute a series of infractions,” he wrote.

Despite the suspension of social media accounts, the judge did not prohibit Marçal from creating new accounts. Furthermore, he highlighted that the decision does not prevent the candidate’s electoral propaganda per se, but only the monetization of cuts through third parties.