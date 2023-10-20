In anticipation of the possibility of expanding the conflict between Lebanon and Israel, Middle East Airlines decided to transfer more of its planes outside Lebanon, with insurance companies stopping providing their services to the company, given that Lebanon is now in a state of war.

A few days ago, Middle East Airlines announced that, due to the conditions the region is going through, the company had temporarily parked five aircraft from its fleet at Istanbul Airport as a precautionary step, announcing today, through its president, Muhammad Al-Hout, that only 8 aircraft, out of 22 aircraft, will be in service. As of next week, insurance companies will reduce their insurance coverage on the company’s aircraft.

According to Al-Hout, Middle East Airlines decided to operate planes in accordance with the new insurance ceiling that was set for it, and therefore it will cancel more than half of its flights, while focusing its priority on ensuring the continuity of communication between Lebanon and abroad, stressing that it does not have information about targeting Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, revealing that concern appeared among insurance companies with the beginning of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation.

It is expected that Middle East Airlines will transfer, within the next 24 hours, the aircraft that will stop operating, to several airports in the world, such as Cyprus, Turkey, or Qatar, away from the dangers of potential war, while the company has decided to stop receiving new reservations, so that it can return. Scheduling current reservations, based on the number of available flights.

Middle East Airlines was established in 1945, and it provides its services to more than 30 destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, and takes the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut as the center of its operations. The Bank of Lebanon owns the majority of shares in the company, whose number of employees exceeds 2,300 people. .

In 2006, the company incurred losses worth 45 million US dollars, due to the Israeli bombing of Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, which was accompanied by an air embargo imposed by Israel on the country. The possibility of this scenario being repeated prompted many embassies of countries around the world, such as America, Germany and the Netherlands. And many others asked their nationals to leave Lebanese territory urgently, while various airlines temporarily stopped their flights to Beirut.

An indication of the seriousness of the situation

Speaking to “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia,” the head of the Federation of Tourism Establishments in Lebanon, Pierre Achcar, described the decision taken by Middle East Airlines as evidence of the seriousness of the situation facing Lebanon, as bearing the costs resulting from placing aircraft outside Lebanon and in a place far from danger remains less. The cost of losses that aircraft may suffer if Rafic Hariri International Airport is bombed, especially since Middle East aircraft have lost most of their insurance cover.

Al-Ashqar expressed his fear that this step would turn into a contagion affecting various other airline companies, as there is no longer a company operating at the airport except the Lebanese national carrier, revealing that travel reservations to Lebanon began to be canceled immediately two days after the start of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation. Before the start of a series of warnings from countries around the world against traveling to Beirut.

Operating costs far exceed revenues

According to Al-Ashqar, thousands of people canceled their reservations in hotels in Lebanon, and this led to the occupancy rate falling to very low levels, to the point where the operating cost became much greater than the revenues generated, which means that the losses will be huge for the sector, which experienced a period of recovery during the period. Summer season, hoping that conditions will not get any worse, and that the current events will not take too long for things to return to normal, otherwise tourism institutions will be forced to reduce the number of their employees, or close parts or parts of them, especially since in light of these current conditions, no one will dare to come. To the country, which means that hotels will be empty of visitors.

For his part, the executive partner of Eagle Travel for tourism and travel, Amer Dabboussi, revealed in an interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that Middle East Airlines, today, stopped the process of travel reservations on its planes until October 31, which affected thousands of people. Those wishing to travel to and from Lebanon.

Operating 8 aircraft out of 22

Dabboussi explains that the step to stop receiving reservations is aimed at allowing the company time to reschedule all its flights, as the number of flights that 8 aircraft can perform daily is currently much less than the number of flights that were available when 22 aircraft were operating, pointing out that this step will be reflected in A decrease in the movement of the airport and all sectors and companies associated with it, especially as it coincides with the announcement by Saudi Airlines and the German Lufthansa Airlines of temporarily suspending flights to Beirut.

Dabboussi believes that it is too early to predict the size of the material losses resulting from the Middle East Airlines move, as he expects the size of the losses to increase to reach millions of dollars in the event of an increase in the pace of military events in Lebanon, just as happened in the July War of 2006.