Local and international organizations and bodies have warned of an exacerbation of the humanitarian catastrophe, with the increase in the number of victims among those stranded in the fighting areas in the three cities of the capital, Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North.

According to Sami al-Sheikh, a resident of the besieged area on both sides of the fighting, obtaining a little water to wash the dead who were killed by the bullets of the intense fighting requires great trouble in light of the almost complete interruption of the water and electricity networks for more than 80 percent of the capital’s areas.

“This is not the only problem, as hunger is besieging many of those stranded in the fighting areas,” al-Sheikh told Sky News Arabia.

The Emergency Lawyers Authority said in a statement that civilians in Al-Shajara area, south of Khartoum, are subjected to many violations as a result of the ongoing battles, which led to casualties and injuries among civilians in light of their detention and the lack of safe passages for their exit.

The population suffers from an acute shortage of food as a result of the siege imposed on the area as a result of the battles, with the continued interruption of water, electricity, communications and the Internet.

The situation is further exacerbated by the scarcity of medical and emergency services for the injured and the unavailability of life-saving and essential medicines for those with chronic diseases.

Volunteers, emergency room crews and medical personnel also find it extremely difficult to enter the besieged residential neighborhoods and provide assistance due to the indiscriminate shelling, looting and constant arrests.