June 1 officially ended an era in the history of Google Photos, since from that day on, the unlimited and free storage of photos ceased to exist. Now all the ones you save will be part of the 15 gigs of storage that you have access to with your account Google.

These 15 gigs were previously used only by the files you had in Google drive and you Gmail, so it didn’t seem like a very big problem. But photos and videos tend to take up more space than text files, so this could cause problems for more than one.

Now what will I do if Google Photos fills up?

You are surely worried about what may happen to your current file and what you will do in the future. After all, we are a generation that loves to take pictures and videos of our day-to-day lives, and we also keep a lot of memes in our galleries to share with the chaviza.

First, don’t worry about everything you uploaded to Google Photos Before June 1, all of that will be safe as it was before the change. In case you exceed 15 gigabytes after this policy change, and you don’t want to delete anything, Google will offer you a paid plan to extend your storage space. The cheapest of these plans is 100 gigs for 34 pesos a month, which does not seem bad to us.

One of the most important steps you can take to have more space for your photos is to delete the emails in your inbox, obviously those that are not essential, since a lot of space in the accounts is usually occupied by all the emails that we have collecting electronic dust. for years.

You can also use the tools of Google Photos, as it has some that help you see which files are the heaviest and which ones it creates Google that you could erase without problems.

In case you want to leave Google without looking back

Another option is to migrate to another application that stores your photos for free. You have several options for this like OneDrive Y Amazon PhotosBoth offer 5 gigs of free photo storage; or Flickr which we believe is one of the most generous because once you create an account, free by the way, you can upload up to 1000 photos that will be stored privately.

The decision is entirely up to you, but you already have several options to continue saving yourself from paying for storage in Google. Maybe you can even use the three options that we recommend together to get back to having “unlimited” storage.

